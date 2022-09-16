Celtic stay SILENT on fans mocking the Queen, despite UEFA charge over ‘F*** the Crown’ banners

Celtic have not yet commented on their fans mocking the Queen, despite a UEFA charge over anti-royal banners unveiled by fans, including one that reads ‘F*** the Crown’.

The banners were unveiled on Wednesday before their Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk in Warsaw.

Supporters of the club held up two banners, one that read ‘F*** The Crown’ and another ‘Sorry for your loss Michael Fagan’, the latter referring to an intruder who found his way into his bedroom. late Queen at Buckingham Palace 40 years ago.

UEFA subsequently announced that they had sued the club in a statement: “Please note that proceedings have been opened against Celtic FC regarding a banner displayed during their UEFA Champions League match against FC Shakhtar Donetsk, played on September 14 in Warsaw.

“The UEFA disciplinary committees will decide on this in due course.”

However, the club has yet to make a statement on the matter and Sportsmail has approached Celtic for comment.

The Scottish giants also did not hold a press conference ahead of this weekend’s visit to St Mirren, who have decided to hold a moment of silence for the Queen before Sunday’s game, amid fears of massive booing from away fans.

As reported by the Daily recordHer Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will instead be commemorated with a minute of applause.

BT Sport had to apologize during Wednesday’s game after tightening an offensive banner about the Queen’s death.

All British teams playing at home or away were allowed to observe a minute’s silence as a mark of respect for the Queen, who died last week.

However, after a pre-match meeting between Celtic, Shakhtar and UEFA, it was decided that there would be no silence before kick-off.

Players from both teams did wear black armbands in memory of Her Majesty.

The banner saying ‘sorry for your loss Michael Fagan’ was a reference to the man who managed to climb the walls of Buckingham Palace before crawling into Her Majesty’s bedroom in 1982 while she was asleep.

Fagan, a painter and decorator at the time, who has schizophrenia, spent about 10 minutes talking to the monarch about his family.

The late monarch thought Fagan was just a drunken servant, who was eventually tackled by a footman on duty.

talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan discussed the offensive banners on Friday morning and said UEFA may ban Celtic from away games in the Champions League.

He also begged the club not to remain silent on the matter and instead condemn the behavior of their fans.

He told talkSPORT: “It depends on what the rules allow them (UEFA) to do. It is a very sensitive subject and freedom of speech is the sentiment that people like to hide behind to say sometimes offensive things.

“They say if you want to praise something, I can criticize something.

‘That’s not criticism they express, that’s abuse and that’s different. So there could be a ban on away fans for Celtic from traveling to away games, so well done, well done it will be great for the club. Or it could just be a financial consequence.

“Celtic as a football club should come out and condemn that and I hope they do. It’s one thing that clubs are responsible for their fans, it’s another to be silent about the behavior of their fans.”

Celtic’s trip to St Mirren comes as Scottish football gets back on track this weekend after games were postponed last weekend following the death of the Queen.

While English Premier League games will have a minute’s silence this weekend and the national anthem will be used during all matches, the SPFL has stated that clubs ‘might want’ a period of silence ‘and/or play the national anthem’ prior to the kick -from.

Celtic’s Old Firm rival Glasgow Rangers, meanwhile, will not be penalized for playing the national anthem at Ibrox, despite UEFA rejecting their request to do so.

The Scottish club – along with Manchester City and Chelsea – had asked to play God Save the King ahead of their Champions League match this week following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In a move unveiled by Sportsmail that drew strong criticism, UEFA said no to all three pleas and stated that they needed to ensure that the build-up of each match was ‘consistent’.

Anyway, Rangers played the national anthem after a minute of silence ahead of their 3-0 defeat to Napoli last night, with thousands – including players – joining in in a rousing rendition.

UEFA have now confirmed that they will not penalize the club and that they will not be subject to disciplinary matters.