Celtic may not have to observe a minute’s silence or play the national anthem this weekend

Celtic may skip the minute of silence and the playing of the national anthem by the Scottish FA if they return to domestic action this weekend.

It was announced on Wednesday that there will be a minute of silence and the national anthem in all matches in the English Premier League, along with a round of applause in the 70th minute to mark the 70th anniversary of the late monarch’s reign.

Big screens will show images of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away last week, while players will wear black armbands with flags in stadiums flying at half-mast.

In Scotland, however, the SPFL has stated that clubs “may” want to “hold” a period of silence “and/or play the national anthem” before kick-off.

The SPFL’s statement, released earlier this week, said: ‘The fixtures will continue, subject to Police Scotland’s resources, with the proviso that any fixtures are rescheduled if they fall on September 19, the day of Hare’s funeral. Majesty.

“Home clubs may want to have a period of silence and/or play the national anthem just before kick-off, and players may want to wear black armbands.”

Celtic did not request a minute of silence on Wednesday evening before their Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland. Their players did wear black armbands.

The Queen passed away last week at the age of 96 and sports have paid her tribute ever since

However, Celtic fans showed insulting banners about the royal family on Wednesday

That show of respect on the pitch was not repeated in the stands, with supporters in the away section holding offensive banners reading ‘F*** the crown’.

Another read: ‘Sorry for your loss Michael Fagan’. Fagan managed to climb the walls of Buckingham Palace before crawling into Her Majesty’s bedroom in 1982 while she was asleep.

The painter and decorator at the time, who has schizophrenia, talked about his family with the monarch for about 10 minutes.

At the start of the match, the chant of ‘If you hate the royal family, clap your hands’.

Celtic can decide this weekend whether they want to pay tribute to the queen

St Mirren will host Celtic on Sunday and no decision has yet been made on what tribute, if any, will be paid.

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has wondered why the SPFL has not adopted a unified approach to paying tribute to the Queen when domestic action returns this weekend.

Robinson told Sky Sports on Wednesday: “I think it’s a question for the league to answer, why they haven’t given everyone a way to do it.

“As for the football club, the powers above me will decide what we do to show our respect, but I’m just focusing on the football side of it and trying to be as prepared as possible.”