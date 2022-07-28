Celtic legend Scott Brown details his influences as he prepares for his first foray into management

The move to management has been on Scott Brown’s mind for nearly a decade, but without Brendan Rodgers’ intervention, that desire would have kept him from making history.

Two days into the first day of the rest of his life, 37-year-old Brown is in full Fleetwood Town attire as their manager. He discusses what he learned from those who guided him through an award-winning player career and it becomes clear that this move was always planned.

Eager to learn the tricks of the trade before retiring, Brown coached Celtic’s development teams before Rodgers arrived in Glasgow six years ago. One conversation changed the course of his career and helped fulfill his ultimate ambition.

Scott Brown was named boss of League One Fleetwood Town in May

Brown left Celtic Park as the captain to deliver nine league titles in a row.

“I helped Celtic under 20s and they went everywhere for games – Sunderland, Newcastle, the home games in Morton were two and a half hours from my home,” says Brown.

“It started to affect my game and Brendan said, ‘Look, there’s a lot of time for coaching’. He extended my career.’

Then came education. Brown was often invited to staff meetings in the back room and took all he could from it. He looks back and remembers how the instructions were kept simple. It was an eye opener and something he aims to replicate here on the Fylde Coast in League One.

Before accepting Fleetwood’s offer – ‘the highest level I could probably reach as a first job’ – Brown (right) made sure to call Rodgers, Neil Lennon and Gordon Strachan – in Celtic terms, up there with the best trio that you could lean on for advice.

They all wondered if he had another season in him as a player – Brown was with Aberdeen as a player-coach until he left in March shortly after a manager change – but he knew the time was right.

Brown played over 600 games and won 10 Scottish Premierships during his time at Celtic

“I was done and dusted,” he says. “At Celtic, Brendan told me that if I’m ever going to get a job I’ll have to make sure the information flows properly.

“Don’t send them too many messages. To me, someone who said to keep it simple was great.

“I was sitting in the meetings and thinking, ‘Right, Jesus – false full backs, he’s coming up here, he’s going up the line,’ and Brendan just says, ‘Go over there, you’re going here.’ It’s easy. Football is hard enough without me reinventing the wheel. Make things clear. Some guys sit there after 15 minutes and think, “Damn, is it time for me to get out?”

Brown, whose first assignment is going to Port Vale tomorrow, tells how he surveyed the area before signing, incognito, wearing a hat to hide himself for fear the news would filter out.

The 37-year-old took time for his playing career in May after a spell at Aberdeen

It may be a myth, but there has been a story here for twenty years that Strachan, one of his idols, stood on the terrace of Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road eight miles away in full disguise – possibly even with a fake beard – as he explored Brett Ormerod while Southampton manager. If that’s true, Brown has clearly picked up on more of these managers than he realizes.

“Woe to Strachan, what a guy,” Brown laughs. ‘Since my arrival I have continued to talk to (the three bosses). It is important to take small pieces of all of them. There will be different facets of their training. I impress the guys and put my own spin on it. Don’t go in and copy a manager. We are different people with different ways. It’s also different from Celtic here. We want young players to do well here, knowing they can succeed and then be sold to a bigger club. That’s what we have to do to survive.’

Realism but with ambition. Brown was impressed with owner Andy Pilley’s pitch to him as Fleetwood tried to bounce back from an unusually disappointing 20th place finish last season.

The dressing room has been brightened up by the landing of St. Johnstone defender Shaun Rooney, who showed up at training yesterday with bleached blond hair. Rooney has set the standard in sessions alongside Josh Vela.

Brown earned 55 caps for Scotland between 2005 and 2017, scoring 4 goals for his country

“I haven’t lost my head yet!” Brown smiles. “I’m cold, but I want standards. I’m not saying everyone should be like me because that doesn’t work, but if people don’t meet the standards, fine, someone else will come in.

“There are little things that I wanted as a player: to win every small game, to win the races, to be sharpest at close range. They have that drive and that’s how you attract the team behind you.

‘A lot of people wrote me off. I kept coming back and showing that I was fitter than everyone else. It is spirit over matter.

“This was a sharp learning curve here as I retired and got the job two days later. I couldn’t have had a better chance. The training facilities are fantastic, as are Aberdeen and Celtic. I have been supported this summer. Fleetwood: why not?’