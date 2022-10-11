Celtic fined for anti-monarchy fan sign in Champions League

NYON, Switzerland (AP) – Scottish champions Celtic were fined 15,000 euros ($14,600) for fans displaying an anti-monarchy banner during a Champions League game days after Queen Elizabeth’s death, UEFA said on Tuesday.

An expletive about the British crown was displayed in Warsaw during Celtic’s 1-1 draw against Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk on September 14.

Celtic has historical ties to the Republican movement in Ireland and many fans are traditionally against the British monarchy.

UEFA ruled that this was a “message inappropriate for a sporting event (ie a provocative banner).”

In another case from recent European matches, Red Star Belgrade was fined 20,000 euros ($19,400) for provocative, unauthorized chanting by fans during a Europa League game against Monaco. Malmö was also fined 17,500 euros ($17,000) and Viktoria Plzen was fined 10,000 euros ($9,700) for making “provocative posts of an offensive nature”.