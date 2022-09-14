Celtic fans mock Queen’s death with ‘f*** the crown’ and ‘Sorry for your loss Michael Fagan’ banners

Celtic fans unveiled an offensive banner reading ‘f*** the crown’ during their Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk.

BT Sport had to apologize after tightening an insulting banner about the Queen’s death on Wednesday night.

All British teams playing at home or away were allowed to observe a minute’s silence as a mark of respect for the Queen, who died last week.

However, after a pre-match meeting between Celtic, Shakhtar and UEFA, it was decided that there would be no silence before kick-off.

Players from both teams did wear black armbands in memory of Her Majesty.

However, the sentiment was clearly not shared by any element of the traveling support.

Just before kick-off, a banner was unveiled that read: ‘f*** the crown.’

As the anthem of the Champions League was played, another banner was unfurled that also mocked the loss of the Queen. It said, “Sorry for your loss, Michael Fagan.”

Fagan managed to climb the walls of Buckingham Palace before crawling into Her Majesty’s bedroom in 1982 while she was asleep.

The painter and decorator at the time, who has schizophrenia, talked about his family with the monarch for about 10 minutes.

The late monarch thought Fagan was just a drunken servant, who was eventually tackled by a footman on duty.

The match will take place in Warsaw due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine by Russia.

Thousands of supporters flocked to Poland to support Celtic in their second Champions League game of the season.