Celtic 6-1 Hibernian: James Forrest announces his return to action with a stunning hat-trick

Nearing kick-off, James Forrest would have been happy to make his first start of the season.

A few hours later, he grabbed the match ball and clumsily gave the applause of a crowd that had witnessed a hat-trick with his 100th goal of his career.

It’s common for the hero of the hour to lead Celtic’s lap of honor after the game, but a big chance with Forrest, who liked to hang back in the herd, an oversized track jacket draped around his body as if to disguise himself from the adoring eyes of the support.

James Forrest scored a hat-trick on his first Celtic start of the season in a 6-1 win over Hibs

Drowned by Jota, Liel Abada, Daizen Maeda and now Sead Haksabanovic in competition for the two broad attacking roles on Ange Postecoglou’s squad, the 31-year-old has fallen back to the fringe player role at Celtic Park.

While he may no longer be able to run at the same pace as those younger team-mates, this was a timely reminder of his accurate finish, something that has been a talking point about Celtic’s battle to take Champions League points this season.

We are firmly in the rotational season at Parkhead and the inclusion of Forrest was just one of five changes Postecoglou made to the side that lost to Leipzig mid-week.

In his 65 minutes on the field, he broke a number of prejudices about how much his performance had declined over the past two years.

Forrest opened the score for the home team after nine minutes

Giorgos Giakoumakis doubled Celtic’s lead before scoring a second to bring his league standings for the season to five

Finally injury free, the courage seems to be back in his game, a Champions League cameo against the Germans offering a taste of the payoff here.

Not that defending a stunned-looking Hibs team made it particularly difficult.

Until now, it’s been hard to know what to think of Lee Johnson’s Hibs. A four-game winning streak had sent the Edinburgh club to the Premiership table, but a midweek loss at the bottom of the table to Dundee United seems to have taken the wind out of their sails.

The manager himself talks about his team in colorful terms, but often to the point of bringing the analysis to an interface. And maybe that’s the point.

Prior to this match, he reaffirmed his high opinion of the Celtic ball boys and girls, a flag he may have wanted to disrupt Celtic rather than playing them into their own game.

Hibs goalkeeper David Marshall was subjected to an onslaught of shots throughout the match

Forrest completed his hat-trick in the second half to put the result beyond doubt

With Harry McKirdy and Martin Boyle on either side of Mykola Kukharevych, the Edinburgh side had the staff to carry a threat but lacked a link from a midfield division too preoccupied with hiding the haze of green and white jerseys bursting into the pockets behind them.

Forrest may have taken maximum advantage, but in the first half, this Celtic performance was made possible by the man on the wide berth on the other side of the pitch.

Haksabanovic was taken over from Rubin Kazan in August and has slowly picked up pace as a Celtic player.

Here he turned on the afterburners, lighting up the game with a superb first touch in the opening seconds and then playing a crucial part in the first three goals.

After making his move to Celtic Park permanent over the summer, Daizen Maeda completed the route

The Montenegrin international has expressed his preference for playing from the left wing and he showed exactly why – first with a direct assist for Forrest’s first, a deep looping cross that invited the winger to sideline a finish inside the far post.

A digging Haksabanovic run led to the second, this time with the help of Alexandro Bernabei’s overlapping run.

The Argentinian took over from his colleague at speed and delivered a crackling low ball that, just like in Perth last weekend, Giorgos Giakoumakis couldn’t resist hammering home with a one-touch finish.

Haksabanovic’s perseverance preceded the third, his low ball wreaking havoc in the visiting defence. When Matt O’Riley’s final shot was blocked, Forrest took over, generating enough power to knock the unsighted Marshall off his feet.

If the decision to take out Haksabanovic at halftime left Celtic fans scratching their heads and then worrying about an injury, there was less mystery about the wholesale substitutions made by Johnson.

Ange Postecoglou’s team recovered from a disappointing Champions League defeat in midweek

Four of the five available changes were made, McKirdy and Kukharevych joined fullbacks Chris Cadden and Lewis Stevenson for an early shower.

Forrest had been eyeing his hat-trick goal just seconds before Hibs countered.

Played in by a quick pass through O’Riley and Reo Hatate, Forrest jumped into a firing position only for his left foot attempt to be blocked by sub Rocky Bushiri.

Hibs immediately hit the front foot and Boyle found Elio Youan in the right channel. The French forward’s finish was icy cold and found the gap between Joe Hart and his left post perfectly.

Rather than using their goal as a platform to climb back into the game, Hibs almost immediately gave Celtic a fourth unnecessary chance.

Nohan Kenneh was the culprit, relinquishing possession to Aaron Mooy, who had had an efficient but quiet afternoon in the advanced No. 10 role.

Forrest got the match ball as Celtic increased their lead at the top of the Premiership

The Australian claimed an assist with the pass that enabled Forrest to claim his treble, a rising finish in the far corner that cashed Paul Hanlon for effect.

Postecoglou withdrew Forrest to loud applause, a rare ovation for a player who never sought attention and probably missed out on credit.

His replacement was Abada, who showed plenty of intentions of his own and took out a second for Giakoumakis, the little Israeli who shot to the byline and balked at a pin-point finish from the Greek who kissed the post on his way in.

Postecoglou may be an idealist, but don’t confuse that with sentimentality.

The sight of Giakoumakis stumbling after his goal was enough for the manager to return to his substitution options, although the player would no doubt have preferred to stay.

There was still time for Celtic to add to their catch.

Kyogo rattled the post, Abada wasted one-on-one against Marshall and finally Daizen Maeda, Haksabanovic’s replacement, sealed the deficit with a cross from Mooy.