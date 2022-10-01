Celtic 2-1 Motherwell: Hatate’s superb strike ensures hosts bounce back despite McGregor dismissal

Reo Hatate’s long-range attack sent Celtic back to the top of the Scottish Premiership with a narrow 2-1 win over Motherwell.

Kyogo Furuhashi scored from close range early on, but Celtic gave Motherwell an equalizer in the 36th minute after a mix-up between Josip Juranovic and Joe Hart couldn’t resist the pass from the right-back.

Hatate restored Celtic’s lead with a brilliant shot in the 64th minute, but his loose pass led to a red card for Callum McGregor with one minute left when Hoops captain Ross knocked Tierney down.

MATCHING FACTS Celtic: Hart, Juranovic, Welsh, Jenz, Taylor, O’Riley (Turnbull 65), McGregor, Hatate (Abildgaard 90), Maeda (Abada 64), Furuhashi (Haksabanovic 80), Jota (Mooy 90). Subs not used: Bernabei, Siegrist, Forrest, Ralston. Sent: McGregor (89). Booked: Welsh. goals: Furuhashi 15, Hatate 64. Motherwell: Kelly, McGinn, Johansen, Lamie, Penney, Maguire, Goss (Morris 80), Shields, Cornelius (McKinstry 69), Spittal (Tierney 80), van Veen (Rui 69). Subs not used: O’Donnell, Mugabi, Oxborough, Miller, Ross. Booked: Lamie, Van Veen, Penney, Shields. Goals: Juranovic 36 og. Reference: John Beaton (Scotland).

The 10 men held on without further ado to restore their two-point lead with a first win in four games.

The champions didn’t think they would start their next home game in second place after beating Rangers 4-0 at Parkhead on September 3, but the loss to St Mirren before the international period allowed their city rivals to take the lead with a win at lunchtime on Hearts.

Celtic lined up again with Moritz Jenz and Stephen Welsh in central defense in the absence of the injured Carl Starfelt and Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Joe Efford and Rolando Aarons were out for Motherwell with hamstring injuries and Carl Slattery was still absent, but Ricki Lamie waved off a knock to start.

The Japanese midfielder dribbled the ball into the bottom corner from 25 meters

Jota shoved an early chance into the hands of Liam Kelly, but Motherwell generally defended diligently until the 15th minute, when a simple move led to the opener.

McGregor ran into the left channel and passed the ball out to Jota, whose first cross was caught by Matt O’Riley. Kelly couldn’t hold onto the midfielder’s header and Furuhashi made sure the ball went over the line.

McGregor was soon wide of Jota’s cross before Motherwell nearly had the target in his sights, only for Barry Maguire to mis-check Paul McGinn’s cross into space eight meters away.

Juranovic rattled the bar with a 22-yard free kick just before Connor Shields warmed Hart’s hands after Motherwell’s best move of the half.

Kyogo Furuhashi put Celtic ahead from close range after Matt O’Riley’s header was saved

The resulting corner led to the equalizing goal. Blair Spittal saluted the ball back into the penalty area after Daizen Maeda headed the throw from Sean Goss and Juranovic chested the ball back to the goal, seemingly unaware that Hart had left his line to go after it. The goalkeeper scrambled back but couldn’t clear it in time.

The Croat almost made up after a one-two with Maeda, but shot a shot just over and Hatate came closer with an attack from 25 yards from the inside of the post. Furuhashi sent a diving header wide in the rebound.

Motherwell threatened from a number of set pieces early in the second half and parts of the home support began to express their frustration.

Juranovic fired just over and Furuhashi turned Sondre Solholm but the defender recovered with a final tackle.

Motherwell had threatened a result after Josip Juranovic’s own goal tied them up

The visitors pushed men forward when they had the chance, but were clinically penalized for leaving Hatate behind as Celtic lined up for a corner. Jota spotted the Japanese midfielder 25 yards away and Hatate touched and fired into the far corner.

Celtic looked for a cushion, but Furuhashi knocked a cross from substitute Liel Abada wide open and was denied by Kelly as he tried to evade the goalkeeper.

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell brought in forwards Stuart McKinstry, Louis Moult, Tierney and Josh Morris and his ambition almost paid off.

McKinstry had a swipe out of the fresh air after gaining a view of goal after a long throw, Maguire forced Hart into a decent save and Tierney grabbed Hatate’s loose pass before being retrieved by McGregor, who received a straight red card. got.

Morris was well ahead of the resulting 25-yard free kick and Celtic came closest to scoring in five minutes of stoppage time when Abada pulled in a rebound from close range.