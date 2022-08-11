Cellito Beach: Aussies are calling this spectacular sandbar paradise on earth

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A breathtaking Australian beach renowned for its world-class surf is sometimes referred to as ‘paradise on earth’.

Cellito Beach, three hours north of Sydney on the NSW Mid-North Coast, is a spectacular sandbar that has long fascinated travelers with its crystal clear white sand and sparkling turquoise water.

Overlooking the iconic Sugarloaf Lighthouse or Seal Rocks, the thin stretch of sand looks more like a tropical Caribbean than a coastal spot in regional Australia.

The beach is accessed by walking along an enchanting boardwalk under a canopy of cabbage palms, which ends with a small wooden platform that offers a beautiful view of the ocean below.

This breathtaking Australian beach known as ‘paradise on earth’

Cellito Beach (pictured) is a spectacular sandbar that has long fascinated travelers with its crystal clear white sand and sparkling turquoise water

Cellito Beach, three hours north of Sydney on the NSW Mid-North Coast

Visitors can also take 4WDs to the southern end of the beach next to Smiths Lake, which offers a variety of water sports and fishing.

Cellito also secured a place in the Australian country music hall of fame when it was chosen as the filming location for the video of Daryl Braithwaite’s classic hit, The Horses.

Australian photographer Mark Fitz, who was named Comedy Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020, said the beach is a great place to take pictures.

“Occasionally, the entrance between the lake and the ocean opens up and creates great photo opportunities,” he said.

Instagram photos of the beautiful scenery have sparked hundreds of astonished comments, with comments like “beautiful,” “wow,” and “what crazy colors.”

‘Paradise on earth! Would love to be there,” one woman wrote.

A second added: ‘What an amazing place, just incredible.’

Instagram photos of the beautiful scenery have sparked hundreds of astonished comments, with comments like “beautiful,” “wow,” and “what insane colors.”

The beach is accessible by walking along an enchanting promenade under a canopy of cabbage palms

Visitors can also take 4WDs to the southern end of the beach next to Smiths Lake, which offers a variety of water sports and fishing

The beach has dozens of five-star reviews on TripAdvisor, many describing it as one of the most amazing beaches on Australia’s east coast.

Others said they have rarely seen it busy.

‘Local secret spot worth finding. Highly recommend, will definitely return,” one man wrote.

Another added: ‘The element of surprise as you approach from the wooden walkway is always breathtaking.’