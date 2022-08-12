Cell chatter tells the story of arterial thickening

Credit: Shutterstock



Arteries can thicken due to high blood pressure. However, the cause of this thickening is unclear. TU/e researchers, together with colleagues from Trinity College Dublin in Ireland, have developed a new computer model to study arterial thickening in detail. The model shows that both mechanical changes in the artery due to higher blood pressure and cell communication with so-called vascular smooth muscle cells can be crucial for arterial thickening. The same model could be used to guide future approaches to therapeutic and regenerative treatments.

The growth and change of arteries in the body depends on many factors, such as blood pressure. Arteries are known to thicken due to higher blood pressure.

“As blood pressure rises, the artery stretches more and experiences higher forces. This leads to changes in the mechanics of the artery, and in response, the artery thickens,” says Jordy van Asten, Ph.D. researcher at the Department of Biomedical Engineering and the Institute for Complex Molecular Systems (ICMS). “But other factors may also be important, such as how the artery cells talk to each other.”

To better understand the mechanisms underlying arterial thickening, Van Asten and fellow TU/e ​​researchers developed co-first author Tommaso Ristori, Frank Baaijens, Cecilia Sahlgren and Sandra Loerakker, as well as researchers from Trinity College in Ireland. a computer model to study how the combination of artery stretching and cell signaling affects arterial thickening.

The great mechanical challenge

A major challenge for the researchers in developing the model was the need to capture the deformations of an artery in high blood pressure.

“The arteries are pre-stretched, which means that even if the stress from high blood pressure is removed, the arteries are still not completely relaxed,” notes Van Asten. “It was difficult to include this in the model, and we achieved this by using a finite element analysis of the stretches in healthy in vivo or living native arteries.”

The researchers also had to estimate the correct values ​​of the material properties of the arterial tissue that could best determine the mechanical behavior. “To arrive at these properties, a combination of assumptions based on experiments and fits from previous experimental studies was needed,” says van Asten.

Importance of cell chat

Capturing the correct mechanical behavior of the artery is only part of the math puzzle. The other part deals with how cell-to-cell signaling is affected by the mechanical changes and how this could stimulate artery growth and remodeling. So Van Asten, Ristori and their colleagues looked at the cell-cell Notch signaling or communication pathway between vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMCs), which are known to play a key role in how vascular tissue develops and remains stable. And to model this, the researchers used a so-called agent-based model, previously developed by Sandra Loerakker and collaborators in the past.

“Using the model, we learned how this Notch signaling pathway may be involved in the thickening of arteries due to higher blood pressure,” says van Asten. “We have shown that higher blood pressure reduces chatter between VSMCs, which was predicted to alter their behavior and, as a result, there is less artery growth or thickening.”

In addition to hypertension, this finding about cell-cell communication (and artery growth) could be applied to other areas of research, such as tissue engineering. Accprdong to van Asten: “Many researchers are trying to create living, functional tissue (such as arteries) that can be used to replace diseased tissue in the body.”

Future hope

In tissue engineering, tissues grow over time, either in the lab or in the body. Additional control over the growth process would allow researchers to grow more precise replacement tissues, and the key to all of this could be cell chatter. “Our new findings on cell-cell communication in tissue as it grows could be critical for future tissue growth studies,” says Van Asten.

And Van Asten has great ambitions for tissue engineering in the future. “I hope tissue engineering continues to advance so that we can reliably produce replacement tissue, perhaps even organs, for patients suffering from cardiovascular disease. This research is only one small piece of the puzzle and the prospects for how it will are used are exciting and motivating for me personally.”

However, it will be several years before the findings of van Asten and his colleagues can be applied to grow new tissues. Van Asten: “First we need to do experiments and see if this is a viable way to grow arteries, and if the resulting arteries are safe for patients.”

The research is published in the Journal of the Mechanical Behavior of Biomedical Materials.

