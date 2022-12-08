Celine Dion fans say they are ‘heartbroken’ after she reveals she has incurable neurological disease

Fans of Celine Dion are devastated after the singer was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), which causes her muscles to spasm uncontrollably.

The condition eventually leaves patients like “human statues,” as the body gradually locks into rigid positions, rendering people unable to walk or talk.

While there’s no cure for SPS, there are treatments to help slow its progression, with Celine revealing she’s doing everything she can to minimize symptoms.

Fans were “heartbroken” at the news and took to social media to express their support and condolences.

One person tweeted, “I just knew it was serious. Celine, you are my hero. One in a billion. Of course it had to be something so rare to bring you down. But you have this!’

Another wrote, “Praying this morning for the health and recovery of @celinedion. Celine has been such an inspiration to me over the years – today I am sending all my love her way x’.

Someone else echoed, “my heart aches for Celine Dion!” that lady has done so much for her fans and to see her in so much pain is just heartbreaking! a beautiful soul like hers doesn’t deserve this #prayersforcelinedion’.

And a fourth agreed, writing, “Heartbroken and in tears over the news from @celinedion. I worship you. You were my very first concert right after Titanic came out. I will never forget you while you sing, my heart will go on a giant model ship. I pray for you in the deepest way possible. I love you’.

Celine, 54, addressed her fans in a tearful Instagram post on Thursday as she revealed the illness forced her to cancel her European tour.

She wrote, “Hi everyone, I’m sorry it’s taken me so long to get back to you. I miss you all so much and can’t wait to get on stage to talk to you in person.

“As you know I’ve always been an open book and I wasn’t ready to say anything, but now I’m ready.

“I have been struggling with my health issues for a long time and it has been very difficult for me to face my challenges and talk about all that I have been through.

“Recently I was diagnosed with a very rare neurological condition, stiff person syndrome, which affects 1 in a million people

“While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know it’s the cause of all the spasms I’ve had.”

Describing the impact the condition has had on her, Celine continues: ‘Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulty in walking and preventing me from using my vocal cords to sing as I am used to.

“It pains me to tell you today that this means I won’t be ready to resume my tour in Europe in February.

WHAT IS STICK PERSON SYNDROME? This rare condition is a neurological disorder. Its origin is unclear. As the name suggests, it gradually locks the body into rigid positions, starting with the trunk muscles (torso and neck, extending to the extremities). As the disease progresses, patients are sometimes unable to walk or bend over. Interestingly, it affects twice as many women as men. It is often associated with other autoimmune diseases such as diabetes, thyroiditis, vitiligo and pernicious anemia. Treatment consists of anti-anxiety drugs, muscle relaxants, anticonvulsants, and pain relievers, which improve symptoms, but there is no cure. Source: National Institute of Neurological Disorders

“I have a great team of doctors who work alongside me to help me get better and my precious children who support and help me.

“I work hard every day with my sports medicine therapist to build my strength and my ability to perform again, but I have to admit it has been a struggle.

‘All I know is singing, that’s what I’ve been doing all my life and what I love to do the most.

‘I miss you very much. I miss seeing you all perform on stage for you.

“I always give 100 percent when I do my show, but my condition allows me to give you that now.

“If I want to reach you again, I have no choice but to focus on my health right now and I have hope that I am on the road to recovery.

“This is my focus and I am doing everything I can to recover.

“I want to thank you so much for your wishes and love and support on my social media. This means a lot to me.

‘Take care of yourself. Best wishes. I love you so much and I really hope I can see you again soon.”

Celine first hinted at her health issues in January when she canceled the North American dates of her Courage world tour from March 9 to April 22.

The announcement came three months after she had to cancel the start of her comeback residency in Las Vegas due to the same health issue.

Celine has become known as ‘Queen Of Las Vegas’ due to her hugely successful residencies there.

After giving up her celebrity residency at Caesars Palace in 2019, she was lured back to Sin City to perform at the new Resorts World on the Strip.

Last photo: Celine hasn’t been photographed since this photo in January 2022

A statement on her website said Celine “has recently been treated for severe and persistent muscle spasms that prevent her from performing, and her recovery is taking longer than she hoped.

“Her medical team continues to evaluate and treat the condition.”

Celine added: ‘I was really hoping I would be out of it by now, but I think I just need to be more patient and follow the regimen my doctors prescribe.

“There is a lot of organization and preparation that goes into our shows, so we have to make decisions today that will affect the plans two months down the line. I will be so happy to be back to full health, and that we are all getting through this pandemic, and I can’t wait to get back on stage.”

“Meanwhile, I am very moved by all the words of encouragement that everyone sends to me on social media. I feel your love and support and that means everything to me.”

In 2019, Celine caused a stir with her followers who accused her of being “too thin”.

The Canadian singer told Entertainment Tonight that “she’s always been very thin,” adding, “Is there something wrong with my body?”

She continued, “If you go back, when I was 12 years old, my face was rounder because you have more fat and you’re younger… But I’ve always been very thin.”

The SPS diagnosis is the latest tragedy to befall Celine following the death of her husband Rene Angelil at the age of 73 in 2016.

Celine shares three sons with her late husband – Rene-Charles, 21, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 12.

She met Rene in Canada when she was a 12 year old aspiring singer and he was already 38. He became her manager.

His dedication to nurturing her career reportedly drove him to mortgage his home so he could finance her 1981 debut album La Voix du bon Dieu.

Rene and Celine officially started dating in 1987 – when she was just 19 years old and he was 45 – and in 1991 they became engaged.

However, it wasn’t until 1993 that she publicized their romance, slipping the announcement into the liner notes of her album The Color Of My Love.

In December 1994, they were married at Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, where their eldest son Rene-Charles’ baptism and Rene’s funeral took place.

Rene died at the age of 73 of a heart attack while suffering from terminal throat cancer in January 2016. Two days later, Celine lost her brother Daniel to throat cancer.

In August, Celine released a tribute album to him in French titled Encore un soir, featuring a single of the same name that became a hit in French-speaking markets.