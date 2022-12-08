Celine Dion diagnosed with rare neurological disorder

A superstar singer discusses stiff person syndrome, which causes spasms and makes it difficult to walk or sing.

Celine Dion, a singer and global star, has been diagnosed as having a rare neurological condition that causes spasms. This makes it difficult for her sing.

Thursday was Dion’s fourth birthday. Stiff person syndromeA rare condition that affects 1 to 2 people per million. It causes progressive muscle stiffness.

“While we are still learning about this rare condition,” Dion, a visibly moved Dion, said in English in one video. French was also released as a second video.

“Unfortunately these spasms affect all aspects of my daily lives, sometimes causing difficulty in walking and preventing from me using my vocal cords for singing like I used too,” Dion, a singer best known for emotional ballads such as It’s All. You can come back to my side now and my heart will go farther.

“It hurts me to say you today,” the 54 year-old said in the tearful video she shared about her. Instagram pageHer voice breaks.

‼️ Celine Dion is moving Spring 2023 shows to 2024 and canceling 8 of her Summer 2023 shows. ‼️ “It hurts my to tell you that in February, I will not be ready to start my tour in Europe again.” – Celine Celine’s message is available here👉🏼https://t.co/7el0cJVM4I pic.twitter.com/C9I8NEL5bs — Celine Dion (@celinedion) December 8, 2022

The Quebec singer, who has sold over 220 million albums in her long career, cancelled 17 European concerts that were scheduled for February, March, and April next year.

The performances, originally scheduled for several countries in the United Kingdom, Germany and Poland as part Dion’s Courage tour, were postponed till 2024. She Eight other performances that were scheduled for next year were also cancelled.

The Courage tour, which was in support Dion’s latest album, began in Quebec City in 2019, but many shows were canceled or postponed later due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She was born in October 2021. Forced to cancel A Las Vegas residency was cancelled due to “severe and persisting muscle spasms”.

Dion, who in 2016 lost Rene Angelil, her husband and long-time manager, to cancer, said that she had worked with a “great group” of doctors and that she was supported by her children.

“I have a great team of doctors who work alongside me to help me get better, and my precious children who support me and give me hope. She stated that she works hard every single day with her sports medicine therapist in order to rebuild my strength, and improve my performance.

“But I have to admit, it has been a struggle. All I know is singing. It’s what I’ve done all my life, and it’s what I love to do.”

Patients diagnosed with Stiff person syndrome According to the United States National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (USA), muscle stiffness can be experienced as well as increased sensitivity of sound and touch. This can lead to muscle spasms.

“Abnormal postures, often hunched over and stiffened, are characteristic of the condition. According to the institute’s website, people with SPS may find it difficult to move or walk. They may also feel afraid of leaving the house due to street noises like the car horn.