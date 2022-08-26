Celeste Barber turns her G-strings into bras in latest parody video

<!–

Australian comedian Celeste Barber has addressed the bizarre viral trend of wearing two briefs as a makeshift bra.

The funny woman, 40, shared a video on Instagram of herself trying to pull on a pair of knickers and a naked G-string over her black sports bra.

“Turns out one size doesn’t fit everyone,” she joked in the caption.

The Australian comedian became a global star thanks to her hilarious parodies in which she mocks celebrities and influencers.

Celeste, who recently dabbled with fitness queen Tammy Hembrow about her post-baby snapback, recently criticized a video posted by a very flexible influencer.

She made fans laugh by trying — and failing — to mimic the tricky yoga poses of a Portuguese woman named Marine.

This influencer popularized the hack to wear two underpants as a bra

She posted a clip of Marine, wearing a green leotard, effortlessly doing stretches in a narrow hallway, which she contrasted with a video of herself in a black swimsuit twisting her body uncomfortably in a hotel room.

Celeste captioned her video: ‘Please enjoy this piece of performance art that I’ve worked tirelessly on. Entitled “Square Pin, Round Hole.”‘

Marine took the video as a compliment, shared it on her Stories and said, “When you get reposted by Celeste Barber. She made my day.’

It comes after fans turned on Celeste when she recently criticized Tammy Hembrow, 28, for showing off her toned body shortly after she gave birth.

In an Instagram post on June 30, Tammy revealed her slim body in activewear just 12 days after giving birth, saying she stayed as active as possible during and after her pregnancy.

The social media star went on to emphasize that everyone’s journey is different and people should not compare themselves to others.

Celeste later reposted Tammy’s video, saying it was “dangerous” to show off a toned body so soon after pregnancy, just “to prove a point.”

Celeste, who shares two young sons with husband Api Robin, said her postpartum experience consisted of “putting in a bag and screaming into a pillow.”

Fans clapped back, accusing her of not being body positive, while others commented that she had made a career out of making fun of other women.

One critic said: ‘Celeste makes a living scrutinizing other women, but says she’s an advocate for women?

‘She [parodies] women who are fit and have healthy lifestyles like Tammy, but because it comes through a comedic lens, everyone makes it happen.”

Tammy welcomed daughter Posy with her Ironman fiancé Matt Poole last month.

She is also mother to son Wolf, six, and daughter Saskia, five, from a previous relationship.