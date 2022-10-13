Celeste Barber parodies topless model’s bizarre headstand video

Celeste Barber risked it all in her latest parody video where she made fun of a model performing a headstand in nothing but a pair of bikini bottoms.

The comedian, 40, posted a clip of the woman showing off her incredible figure and flexibility as she performed the splits in a G-string headstand.

It then cut to footage of Celeste attempting the same stunt in her own bikini bottom, but failing to get her legs over her head.

Celeste Barber (pictured) risked it all in her latest parody video where she mocked a model performing a headstand in nothing but a pair of bikini bottoms

In the background of the model’s video, a male voice could be heard saying, “I’m beautiful. I am loved. I’m safe. I am available. I don’t have to be like them. I just have to be like me.’

But in Celeste’s version, the voice says, “I’m hungry. I’m tired. I have cramp. I just farted. My hips are upset. I hope you all enjoy my crack.’

It comes after Celeste recently caught the eye of actress Jessica Alba.

She posted a clip of the woman showing off her incredible flexibility as she performed the splits in a headstand position with a G-string (left). It then cut to footage (right) of Celeste attempting the same stunt in her own bikini bottom, but failing to get her legs over her head

She received praise from the movie star after parodying one of her videos.

The funny woman shared a clip of Jessica, 41, doing her wellness routine in the bathroom of an airplane while on a flight to London.

In the original clip, the wellness guru removes her makeup before adding a cleanser and moisturizer using products from her Honest Beauty brand.

In the background of the model’s video, a male voice could be heard saying, “I’m beautiful. I am loved. I’m safe. I am available. I don’t have to be like them. I just have to be like me’. However, in Celeste’s version, the voice says, “I’m hungry. I’m tired. I have cramp. I just farted’

“No shame in my game,” she wrote in the caption, showing off her fresh look.

In the parody, Celeste also takes off her makeup, before wiping under her arms, flossing and spraying herself with body spray.

Then she fumbles around, applying more makeup before yelling, “I’m here!” when someone knocks on the door.

The woman showed off her impressive yoga skills in her video

However, Celeste’s flexibility left a lot to be desired

“Staying hydrated and having a fresh face while on the road has kept me healthy,” she joked in the caption.

The video was praised by many fans, who called it “hilarious” and “relatable,” while Jessica commented on the clip: “I love you @celestebarber – you are epic.”

The Australian comedian became a global star thanks to her hilarious parodies in which she mocks celebrities and influencers.

It comes after Celeste recently caught the eye of actress Jessica Alba (right) when she parodied one of the movie star’s videos