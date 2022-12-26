Celebs Go Dating’s Gary Lucy is rushed to hospital after horrific car crash on Boxing Day

Gary Lucy was rushed to hospital this Boxing Day after being involved in a horrific car accident, in which the entire front end of his vehicle broke off.

Thankfully, the Celebs Go Dating star was fine after the ordeal, leaving hospital with an injured knee and on crutches while explaining that “someone was taking care of me.”

Rushing to his aid was his new girlfriend, Laura Anderson, who shared a glimpse of the dramatic day with her 1.4 million Instagram followers.

While the details of the accident remain unknown, the front end of Gary’s Range Rover came off in the crash while the windscreen was broken, leaving the vehicle completely wrecked.

Sharing a photo of his damaged car, the Hollyoaks star wrote: “Someone was looking after me today” before calling himself “Gary 9 Lives”.

The accident happened around 10 a.m. in the morning, with the actor at the hospital at 11 a.m. with an extremely swollen knee.

Fortunately he finished without serious injuries, he was released later in the evening with an over-the-knee brace and two crutches to help him walk.

Gary’s girlfriend Laura, whom he met during his recent involvement with Celebs Go Dating, was on hand to babysit him.

The former Love Island contestant shared a video as they left the hospital, filming her boyfriend walking on crutches after being treated with morphine to ease his pain.

‘Happy Boxing Day. We’ve had a great time, how do you feel about your morphine? she questioned, before Gary he replied: ‘Pretty good to be fair.’

From the good to the bad: Laura shared a collage of snapshots to document the timeline of the traumatic Boxing Day, beginning with her merry Christmas day before going downhill to the hospital.

Laura, laughing, asked to see her knee, before apologizing, she planted a kiss on her cheek and said: “It’s not funny, I’m sorry, I love you.”

Gary ended the night with some rest as he relaxed on the couch with Buddy, Laura’s dog, while enjoying television.

The beauty then shared a collage of snaps to document the timeline of the traumatic day of boxing, beginning with her merry Christmas day before going downhill to the hospital and ending with Gary asleep on the couch.

‘The exciting life of the Luces. Always keeping me on my toes,” Laura wrote as she shared the collage on her Stories.