Celebrity wedding crashers! How everyone from Beyonce to Tom Hanks has been a surprise guest

Having an unexpected guest arrive during your wedding is usually a nightmare for newlyweds, unless the wedding crashers turns out to be a famous celebrity.

Over the years, many stars have delighted couples and their guests by taking time to join in wedding celebrations when they’ve accidentally found themselves in the middle of ceremonies.

From prolific wedding crasher Tom Hanks to a surprising appearance from the likes of Beyonce and Lady Gaga, some couples have been able to enjoy a surprise that money can’t buy in recent years.

This week saw Keanu Reeves leave a British couple thrilled as he crashed their wedding in Northamptonshire, England.

The Hollywood actor, 57, crossed paths with Nikki and James Roadnight on their big day because he was staying at their four-star hotel, Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa.

The reception instantly became one to remember as the Matrix star came to celebrate shortly after the the couple said ‘I do’ , because the groom had bumped into him at the bar.

Nikki told Newsweek: ‘My husband saw him in the bar area and told him he’d just got married and invited Keanu to come over to say hello and have a drink with us if he wanted to.

‘He was kind enough to do some pictures and our wedding photographer was able to capture some too! Then he took the time to speak to some of our guests and have more photos done!’

However the Matrix star isn’t the only celebrity to crash a fans wedding as Ed Sheeran and Tom Hanks have also been a surprise guest on someone’s big day.

Here, FEMAIL takes a look at some of the most memorable moments when everyday couples found themselves dealing with a celebrity wedding crasher…

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves crashed a British couple called Nikki and James Roadnight’s wedding on Monday in Northamptonshire, England after the groom spotted him at the hotel bar

In September of 2018, he turned up at the three-star Dream Inn in Santa Cruz, California where he surprised bride Leslie and her husband Jarrod, whose mum Darlette is a ‘huge’ fan

Keanu Reeves has begun to make a name for himself as a celebrity wedding crasher, having pulled the stunt multiple times in his very own kooky style.

The John Wick star surprised newlyweds Nikki and James Roadnight on their big day this week because he was staying at their four-star hotel.

But back in August 2018, Keanu photobombed couple Moray and Maura as he stumbled across the pair on the sidewalk after their New York City ceremony.

Slanj Kitlz – who produced the groom’s outfit – wrote on Twitter at the time: ‘Best #Wedding Picture EVER! Moray & Maura recently got hitched in New York and were #photobombed by a rather scruffy chap passing by.

‘We think Moray looks way better than #KeanuReeves in his stylish @slanjkilts. Modern Inglis #tartan #kilt and Midnight Blue Crail kilt outfit!!’

Then in September of that same year, he turned up at the three-star Dream Inn in Santa Cruz, California where he surprised bride Leslie and her husband Jarrod, whose mum Darlette is a ‘huge’ fan.

Darlette told ABC at the time: ‘To have him there was just the icing on the cake so to speak! I was just like, “I can’t believe it’s Keanu Reeves, right there.”

‘He was just so sweet, the nicest person. We walked in, he was in his motorcycle gear having a drink and coffee or whatever and we interrupted him and he was so gracious.’

Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks was shooting Angels and Demons in Rome when the bridal party had trouble getting to the church at the Pantheon so he offered to get them to the church on time

The Big actor and wife Rita Wilson, 65, were going for an outing in Pittsburgh when they ran into this bridal party and Tom quickly stepped in for the snap

The couple in this picture asked Tom if he could help them tie the knot on his day off. He became a minister of the Universal Life Church, and said ‘it was a great honor’

Hollywood legend Tom Hanks is another star who has developed a reputation as a wedding crasher over the years.

The first time it happened was during filming for Angels And Demons in Rome.

‘We were shooting right in front of the Pantheon,’ he recalled during an interview with Late Night’s Seth Meyers.

‘But it is now also a Catholic church. It is a consecrated Catholic church. So we were shooting in front of it and low and behold they had booked a wedding in there while we’re shooting stuff with trucks… and this limousine pulled up and it was the bride and the groom.’

Understandably, the couple were soon having trouble navigating through all the equipment and crew.

‘It was like, “How do we fix this?” So, like a stalker, you know, “Hey Miss, Miss, Miss” I knocked on the window and said, “Listen, we have a thing in there, would you do me the honor of escorting you to your bridal alter?”‘

Viral images from the sweet moment picture saw the accommodating star escorting the bride and her father to the church.

Tom was taking a walk in the park in February when he spotted this couple posing for their wedding pictures. Naturally, the star couldn’t resist going over to share his well wishes

In October 2021, Tom surprised two brides on a beach in Santa Monica during their wedding ceremony. He was seen putting his arms around the two brides as they posed for a photograph

The next ‘crash’ sightings took place in Pittsburgh, where the Philadelphia star was shooting A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, as Mr. Rogers.

The first incident of the two was coincidental and happened just as he and wife Rita Wilson, 65, were going for an outing when they spotted a bridal party making their way out of a party bus.

Speaking to her local news station KCRA, bride Grace Gwaltney explained: ‘He was like, “Hey! I’m Tom Hanks. I would love to get a photo with you” and I immediately froze and was just looking around. I didn’t know what to do.’

The third time was the charm for the actor, who was shooting A Man Called Otto at the time, as he was actually invited and asked to take part in the ceremony.

‘They said, “Look, we’ve been thinking about getting married and we couldn’t figure out how to do it… if you have a day off, could you marry us?”‘ he explained on Late Night.

‘And I’d like to have you know as an ordained minister of the Universal Life Church…. I like to think I studied the Gospels for over $35.

‘So, by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, I could perform this wedding and I did. It was Kristen and her old man, as I like to call him. I had a couple of words to say, they wrote their vows and it was absolutely beautiful. And it was a great honor.’

Tom was back at it again in October 2021 when he spotted Diciembre and Tashia Farries celebrating their big day on the beach by Santa Monica Pier in California.

The actor awkwardly put his foot in his mouth after he asked where the groom was.

After realizing his mistake, Tom shouted ‘Oh get out, my stock just exploded!’, before putting his arms around the two brides to pose for a photograph.

Serena Williams

In 2014 tennis player Serena Williams found herself crashing a wedding on the beach while clad in a leopard print leotard that highlighted her curvaceous figure – posing with the bride in a snap captioned, ‘Bikini wedding crasher!’

Tennis superstar Serena Williams found herself crashing a wedding on the beach in Miami in May 2014.

The sporting legend was wearing leopard print swimsuit at the time but she didn’t let that stop her from posing with the bride in a snap captioned, ‘Bikini wedding crasher!’

While a little bemused, the couple still seemed thrilled by the surprise guest, and everyone made sure to take a lot of photos.

Dwayne Johnson and Danny DeVito

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson did with his Jumanji: The Next Level co-star Danny DeVito crashed a wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Dwayne, 50, posted a video of the proceedings to his Instagram, which began with him and the legendary actor, 78, toasting to their movie with some Teremana tequila by a pool, before they ended up serenading a bride.

In 2019, Danny DeVito and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson were relaxing by their pool during a break from promoting their movie Jumanji: The Next Level in Cabo San Lucas when they overheard the sounds of celebration nearby.

On a whim, the actors decided to pay the bride and groom a visit, much to the delight of the happy couple.

They sneaked into the bash through the kitchens and stunned the couple and their guests as they walked out into the main room while singing a rendition of Unforgettable by Nat King Cole before congratulating the couple and posing for photos.

Dwayne shared a video and wrote on Instagram: ‘I’ve never crashed a wedding, but with Devito this was truly UNFORGETTABLE.

‘We were sippin’ on a lil’ Teremana tequila, enjoyin’ the quiet sunset together in Mexico after a long week of Jumanji work when this idea hit. Crash the wedding. Grab a mic. Sing a special song. Say adios.’ [sic]

John Travolta

Grease star John Travolta made time to attend a wedding in Georgia in 2013 after meeting the couple at a local bar the day before their nuptials

In 2013, John Travolta took time to pose with a pair of newlyweds and their screaming guests in Georgia after meeting them the day before at a local bar.

The Pulp Fiction actor, who was in the state renewing his pilot’s license, was said to be ‘down to earth about the whole ordeal’ and came to the occasion dressed in a T-shirt and a baseball cap from the night before.

A friend of the groom shared the photographs on Reddit along with the caption: ‘My friend ran into John Travolta the night before his wedding, and he shows up the next day.’

Good spirited John didn’t just pose with the bride and groom either, he spent time with the guests and posed in a huge group photo with the rest of the party.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga was visiting the late John Lennon’s Strawberry Fields memorial in Central Park when she stumbled across the bride and groom as they posed for photos in 2016

Lady Gaga inadvertently gate-crashed a Japanese wedding ceremony in her native New York in October 2016.

The singer was visiting the late John Lennon’s Strawberry Fields memorial in Central Park when she stumbled across the bride and groom as they posed for photos.

Accompanied by a small camera crew, Gaga – real name Stefani Germanotta – was filmed as she offered her congratulations to the bewildered couple.

‘Want a picture? A wedding picture?’ she asked after telling the husband and wife she loved them in Japanese.

Commenting on the bride’s dress, she added: ‘You look so beautiful!’

The chance encounter – captured by TMZ – was witnessed by a throng of tourists, with many documenting the moment on camera as Gaga posed for snaps alongside the happy couple.

‘See, all you need is love right? Have a beautiful marriage,’ she told them before hitching a ride across the park.

Beyonce

Beyonce and her rapper husband inadvertently crashed a wedding while holidaying in Portofino, Italy in 2014

In September 2014, Beyonce gave one bride the surprise of her life when she and her rapper husband inadvertently crashed a wedding while holidaying in Portofino, Italy.

Bey and Jay Z had apparently decided to visit a local church, but only realized once they were inside that a wedding was going on.

Fortunately it just made the day even more special for the newlywed couple as the singer kindly took the time to pose for a photo with the bride.

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X took to Twitter in May 2020 with a video of himself making a surprise appearance at a fan’s wedding. The guests welcomed him with Old Town Road before breaking out into dance with the two-time Grammy winner

In May 2020, rapper Lil Nas X shared a video of himself making a surprise appearance at a fan’s wedding.

The 20-year-old captioned the 12-second video: ‘just crashed a wedding at disney world’.

In the clip, he could seen walking hand-in-hand with a young bride as they entered the reception hall to applause.

The delighted guests welcomed him with Old Town Road before breaking out into dance with the two-time Grammy winner.

One overwhelmed guest looked at the camera and appropriately asked: ‘What the f*** is happening right now?’

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell

Newlyweds Kirsten and Kayleigh Jennings were shocked when Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell crashed their wedding in Winnipeg, Canada back in July 2017

In July 2017, Kristen Stewart and her then-girlfriend Stella Maxwell crashed a wedding in Winnipeg, Canada and partied with the couple until 1am.

The actress was pictured on Instagram posing with Kirsten and Kayleigh Jennings after their backyard wedding.

The duo took their guests to Pizzeria Gusto for the reception when the manager of the establishment came up to the blushing newlyweds.

‘The owner came up to me, and he said, “Hey, is it OK if Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Stella [Maxwell] come and have a few drinks with you guys?” and I was like, ‘Yeah, totally! Yeah, no problem. Um, who is that?” they told CBC News at the time.

Kayleigh told the publication: ‘We got to be formally introduced before they came in and partied with us. We got a chance to shake her hand and shake Stella’s hand. I actually wasn’t as star-struck as I thought I would be.’

Ed Sheeran

A Sydney couple were surprised with a performance by Ed Sheeran at their wedding on in 2015 after the wedding crasher moment was organized by a radio station. Sheeran performed a dreamy rendition of his soulful tune Thinking Out Loud

Ed Sheeran delivered a surprise performance during Australian newlyweds Matt and Kya’s first dance in March 2015.

The Lego House hitmaker played wedding crasher and singer extraordinaire at the lovebirds’ nuptials in Sydney, which was pulled together by Australia’s KIIS FM.

Taking to Instagram the 24-year-old mega star shared a touching snap with the beaming newlyweds and their children.

‘Just surprised this lovely couples [sic] first dance. Available for weddings, birthdays and bar mitzvah’s, contact your local super market for details,’ the good humoured popstar penned to his some 3.1 million followers.

Justin Timberlake

Justine Timberlake surprised a bride and groom in 2016 when he crashed their New Hampshire wedding. The singer was strolling through the Omni Mount Washington Resort when the father of the bride spotted him and requested a photobomb

Justine Timberlake surprised a bride and groom in August 2016 when he crashed their New Hampshire wedding.

The singer was strolling through the Omni Mount Washington Resort when the father of the bride spotted him and requested a photobomb.

Video shot by one of the guests shows the 35-year-old making a bee-line for the couple as they prepare to shoot their official photos on the veranda.

‘Who’s this guy?’ one guest laughed – presumably sarcastically – as JT introduced himself to Chelsey and her new husband Ryan Parks.

The Sexy Back singer smiled for a few pictures with the pair, before making a hasty retreat.

‘I have another wedding I actually have to make,’ he told them, before shouting back ‘Congratulations!’

Snoop Dogg

This happy couple were delighted when Snoop Dogg accepted their request to join them for a photo after they exchanged vows at the Hard Rock Hotel in Chicago in 2014

Happy couple Neesha Ghadiali and Joe Scheller were exchanging vows at the Hard Rock Hotel in Chicago when their wedding photographer noticed Snoop Dogg at the hotel in 2014.

After initially not wanting to disturb the rapper, the couple’s photographer reached out to see if the hitmaker was surprise the couple, and he was happy to.

When Snoop Dogg arrived at the wedding the couple was completely taken by surprise.

‘They had a great conversation and a ton of laughs inside the bar. After we got some shots, Snoop asked us to take some photos for him and then posted them onto his Instagram,’ Allusion Photography’s blog about the moment read.

The couple even ended up on Snoop Dogg’s Instagram account in a post titled ‘Jus got Married’.

Kevin Hart and Josh Gad

Kevin Hart and Josh Gad found the perfect way to make use of their free time while filming their movie, The Wedding Ringer, in 2014 and crashed a nearby wedding

While filming their movie, The Wedding Ringer, in 2014, Kevin Hart and Josh Gad found the perfect way to make use of their free time.

After they heard Rajan and Chandni Patel’s wedding reception in their hotel, they decided to check it out and give an epic and impromptu speech.

Josh took things one step further and unleashed his inner wedding singer as he began to serenade the happy couple.

Taylor Swift

In 2016, Taylor Swift performed a stripped-down version of her hit song Blank Space at a fan’s wedding. The song was special for the groom, who had danced along to the 1989 single with his mother at the hospital before she passed away

Taylor Swift shocked guests – and the happy couple – after she made a surprise appearance at the wedding of Max Singer and Kenya Smith in 2016.

The sweet moment happened after the singer received a heartfelt letter from the groom’s singer explaining that Max and his mom used to dance to her track Blank Space frequently in the hospital before his mother died.

At the reception, Taylor performed a stripped-down version of her hit song, much to the crowd’s delight.

Amy Schumer and Judd Apatow

In 2015, Amy Schumer and director Judd Apatow joined one married couple for a few drinks in a Dublin pub

Actress Amy Schumer and director Judd Apatow were in Dublin to promote their movie, Trainwreck, in 2015 when they found themselves interrupting a wedding at a local pub.

However the pair were more than happy to sit down and join the couple for a few drinks as they spent time laughing around with guests.

The duo even joined in an Irish sing-along – with musician Glen Hansard – right alongside the bride, groom and all their guests.

Maroon 5

Adam Levine led his band Maroon 5 in a series of surprise performances at several weddings throughout Los Angeles in 2015, all filmed in a single day for their Sugar music video

Maroon 5 actually crashed a number of Los Angeles-based wedding in 2015 and compiled the footage for the music video of their hit track, Sugar.

Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, Matt Flynn, PJ Morton and Sam Farrar all hid behind a curtain onstage and then recorded each bride’s reaction when she realize who the wedding band was.

Director David Bobkin had been inspired by the 2005 romantic comedy, Wedding Crashers.