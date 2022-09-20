Celebrity trainer reveals the five healthiest alcoholic beverages to enjoy to lose weight

A celebrity trainer has revealed how you can enjoy your favorite alcoholic drinks without the fear of adding a few pounds.

Magnus Lygdbäck, 43, a Swedish personal trainer and nutritionist who has worked with stars like Alexander Skarsgård, Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck, has shared his favorite low-calorie drinks to help keep the weight off.

In a YouTube video, the celebrity trainer shared his most loved ‘low-calorie, healthy’ alcoholic drinks for those looking to ‘enjoy a drink and not lose that six-pack, or maybe work your way to a six-pack. package.’

According to Magnus, you can still shed the extra kilos without cutting out alcohol.

He explained that to lose fat, you must be in a calorie deficit, meaning you must consume less than you burn.

Alcohol has seven calories per gram, fat has nine calories, and both carbohydrates and protein have four.

In an interview with Insider, Magnus said: ‘Fat loss is always about calories in and calories out.

“Most drinks contain a lot of calories in the form of sugar and alcohol.

So if you want to lose weight while enjoying a glass, make sure you choose low-calorie ingredients for your drink.’

He added that viewers should remember that just because the drinks are low in calories, it doesn’t mean you should ‘drink more.’

Cheers to weight loss with an Aperol Spritz

The celebrity trainer began by showing her over 228,000 subscribers how to enjoy an Aperol Spritz without fearing the sugar.

The drink is usually made with prosecco, but Magnus shared that you should choose unsweetened white wine when making this drink because it’s a ‘zero sugar wine’.

He added that his version is a ‘really good one’ because it keeps the flavor without the calories.

“A sugar-free wine is as ‘healthy’ as it gets, as it’s low in calories and doesn’t contain sugars that will add calories and spike blood sugar,” he told Insider.

He begins by filling a wine glass with ice and adding one-third wine and one-third Aperol before adding sparkling water.

He finishes the drink by garnishing it with an orange or lemon slice.

To cut the calories in an Aperol Spritz, Magnus advises using a zero sugar wine instead of a classic prosecco

Shed the pounds while staying simple with a vodka soda

Next, he tells how to make a ‘classic’ vodka soda.

He adds that the drink is one of his favorites because it is ‘super simple to make and very low in calories.’

He starts by putting some ice in a glass, adds 1.5 ounces of vodka and ‘tops it off with some sparkling water’.

Magnus notes that you can add an ounce of lemon juice.

He finishes the drink recipe by encouraging viewers to garnish it with a lemon and takes a sip.

Work off that weight with a whiskey sour

His third beloved low-cal drink is the perfect drink for whiskey lovers.

He begins by noting that you need some bourbon, lemon juice and simple syrup, adding that he uses agave because it’s low in sugar.

He fills the shaker with ice, adds two ounces of whiskey. 3/4 ounce lemon juice, 3/4 ounce agave or simple syrup before he shakes it well.

Magnus then pours the drink into a glass with ice and tops it off with a lemon wedge.

His third beloved low-cal drink is the perfect drink for whiskey lovers: a whiskey sour

Magnus’ personal favorite drink is the yuzu fizz (right), while he notes that a white wine and watermelon splash (right) is perfect for warmer days

Do you want abs like Magnus? Drink a white wine and watermelon shot

The fourth low-calorie drink is not only perfect for summer time, but it is also one of the favorite drinks of famous trainers.

His detailed recipe makes four delicious servings.

Magnus begins by adding two cups of chopped watermelon to a blender along with two cups of zero sugar white wine, a few drops of agave syrup and blending it until smooth.

He then pours the mixed spirit into glasses before topping it with sparkling water and garnishing it with a wedge of watermelon.

Keep the weight off forever with a yuzu fizz

“The fifth and final drink is actually my favorite,” says the personal trainer.

Magnus’ most beloved drink is tasty and simple, as it requires only two ingredients: dry cava and yuzu sake.

‘What I love about this sake is that you get some citrus flavours, but it’s still a bit bitter, which mixes really well with the cava.

‘It’s a lovely fruity drink that’s not too sweet.’

He finished it off by pouring yuzu sake into a champagne flute and topping it off with cava.