Celebrity trainer Jono Castano reveals why he didn’t turn down controversial trip to Qatar

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Despite protests, celebrities have their reasons for flying to Qatar to appear at the World Cup.

While some saw an opportunity to promote global unity, Sydney-based celebrity trainer Jono Castano revealed why he didn’t pass on the one-off offer.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to attend one and going with Hublot certainly made it happen,” Castano, 30, told the Daily Mail Australia on Tuesday.

Sydney-based celebrity trainer Jono Castano, 30, (pictured) has revealed why he didn’t turn down the controversial trip to Qatar for the World Cup

Jono documented the luxury trip with his 852,000 Instagram followers and shared footage of himself flying first class on Qatar Airways.

He then shared footage of him cheering on the Australian Socceroos from the stands before they were beaten by Argentina.

Castano wasn’t fazed by the game, instead sharing a smiling “Unfortunate results guys” selfie. Well played,” he wrote.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to attend one and by going with Hublot I certainly succeeded,” 30-year-old Castano told the Daily Mail Australia on Tuesday.

Jono documented the luxury trip with his 852,000 Instagram followers and shared footage of himself flying first class on Qatar Airways

Castano wasn’t fazed by the game, instead sharing a smiling “Unfortunate results guys” selfie. Well played,” he wrote

Castano recently revealed plans to expand his fitness empire abroad.

Jono previously told Daily Mail Australia that his long-term goal has always been to “create something in the United States,” alluding to a new global business venture.

He said he’s eager to expand his health and fitness brand globally, but is hesitant about exactly what he has in mind.

Jono recently attended an evening of cocktails, music and a competition between guests at Palms House in Vaucluse. Pictured with his girlfriend Simone Holtznagel

“I’ve been to Los Angeles and it’s always been a goal of mine to create something in the US. It’s a huge market and it’s ready for one more Australian here,” he said.

Jono went on to describe the LA fitness scene as “very similar to Sydney.”

‘I noticed the difference [however] is the diversity in education [in LA]. There is a class for absolutely anything and everything. I’m really looking forward to bringing an Aussie product here.”