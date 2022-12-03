Celebrity tattoo artist reveals her top and worst clients

A Sydney tattoo artist has revealed how Post Malone was her “worst customer” when he “made her dirty” by not taking care of his fresh ink.

Lauren Winzer, who has tattooed dozens of celebrities including Miley Cyrus, Elsa Pataky and Sophie Turner, said the American rapper was a “little ratbag” for being “lazy” with his tattoo care.

Speak against 9Honeythe artist revealed how the 27-year-old musician came in with a lot of ink to get a Playboy bunny tattooed on his face in 2018, but it quickly became patchy.

Sydney-based Lauren Winzer (pictured) said American rapper Post Malone was a ‘little ratbag’ for being ‘lazy’ with his tattoo care

“I got a Disney tattoo on his leg and then I put the Playboy Bunny on his face…he got me dirty on that,” she said.

When she saw him again a year later, he apologized for letting it fade.

He says, “I’m sorry, I didn’t put cream on it and I couldn’t stop”. And I was like “oh my god, that’s on your face and in pictures everywhere!”‘.

“He’s young and he’s partying, he’s definitely not caring [his tattoos]…he’s a little ratbag,” she added.

Lauren tattooed Post Malone’s famous Playboy bunny tattoo (pictured) but says he ‘didn’t take care of it’

Lauren also did a Disney’s Beauty and the Beast tattoo on the rapper’s arm

However, Post Malone was quickly forgiven and remains one of her favorite clients after flying her to Miami to meet one of her favorite artists, Lil Wayne.

Lauren also praised his “down to earth” demeanor and revealed that she didn’t recognize him when they first met.

“He introduced himself to everyone who worked at the shop…he really took the time to get to know everyone and was just really sincere,” she says of the Sunflower hitmaker.

Among her other celebrity favorites is Kelly Rowland, who left an $800 tip for “two little tattoos.”

It hasn’t all been smooth sailing for Lauren, however, who faced vitriol from Game of Thrones fans who accused her of ruining the ending after she tattooed a dire wolf with “the pack survives” on Sophie Turner

She also loves tattooing Miley Cyrus and says she “always has fun with her” – revealing that their very first chat was about sex toys.

The Wrecking Ball star even flies her to the US for new inks.

Both Miley’s sister Noah and her former sister-in-law Elsa Pataky are also clients.

Lauren has also given several tattoos to Sophie’s husband Joe Jonas

Lauren put several tattoos on the Jonas brother, including Spongebob and SuperMario

Last year, Lauren recalled being flown to Elsa and Chris Hemsworth’s home in Byron Bay in 2016 so she could tattoo the Spanish actress and her friends – which included Miley at the time.

Lauren had nothing but praise for the Hemsworth clan, claiming that the “whole family was just amazing.”

‘[Elsa] is such a legend. I also tattooed her family – they are all so nice. She’s a beautiful person, super sweet,” she told Daily Mail Australia at the time.

Elsa, Miley and friends have a small wave tattoo – drawn by surfer Kelly Slater – as a symbol of friendship on each of their bodies.

Lauren continued that while she hasn’t tattooed Chris yet, there have been plans to do so in recent months.

“I had to tattoo all the Thor boys, like me and Taika [Waititi, Thor Director] have been talking about doing it for three years,” she said.

“I designed a tattoo – I think some of the crew got it, but we couldn’t place it. I really hope we’ll do it someday.’

Lauren also covered Miley’s hands in tattoos (pictured), including an alien, watermelon and eye

She added that she is also trying to organize a tattoo with Taika’s wife, Rita Ora, in the future.

Lauren also revealed that her celeb clients don’t get any special treatment and everyone is charged the same amount except rude clients who get a $50 “a-hole” tax on top of their bill.

The artist claims she had never seen the show and did not recognize Sophie at the time.

She also turned down Sam Smith who DMed her on Instagram asking for a tattoo session because she didn’t have a permit to ink it in his hotel room.