Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins line-up REVEALED

EastEnders actress Maisie Smith, Love Island winner Amber Gill and former TOWIE star Ferne McCann are among the recruits signed up for the upcoming series Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The grueling Channel 4 show returns to TV screens for series four in early September with the biggest lineup featuring 14 famous names getting tried in the heat of the Jordanian desert.

Brothers AJ and Curtis Pritchard have also been announced as part of the lineup, along with Brookside icon Jennifer Ellison and former football player Ashley Cain.

The series will also be the longest to date with seven 60-minute episodes.

The original SAS: Who Dares Wins sees civilians undergoing military training exercises to test their physical and mental strength, and the celebrity spin-off launched in 2019.

Ashley Cain, whose daughter Azaylia died of leukemia last April aged eight months, is also among the reality stars hoping to prove themselves in the tough endurance show.

The former Ex On The Beach star said: ‘Losing my daughter was the hardest experience of my life. I think to fight trauma you have to step out of your comfort zone and see who you really are.

Full Lineup: (L-R) Pete Wicks, Shannon Courtenay, Callum Best, Jennifer Ellison, Dwain Chambers, Ashley Cain, Curtis Pritchard, Fatima Whitbread, Ferne McCann, Amber Gill, Jonathan Broom-Edwards, Maisie Smith, AJ Pritchard and Jade Jones in the picture

Tough things! Towie cast member Pete Wicks and Callum Best have been named as part of the new cast

“There’s no better way to do that than on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, so when the opportunity arose, I grabbed it with both hands!”

Soap star Maisie, who quit Albert Square to hit the road with Strictly Come Dancing, said: “I’ve seen the show before and I really wanted to test my mental strength.

“I’ve always pushed myself, but this was beyond boundaries I didn’t even know I had. It was the best experience of my life.’

Made of steel! Jennifer hopes to show what she’s made of in the grueling series

Double problem! It has been revealed that brothers AJ (left) and Curtis Pritchard (right) are also part of the lineup

Also participating are soap opera star Jennifer, television personality Calum Best, javelin throwing Olympic gold medalist Fatima Whitbread and Towie cast member Pete Wicks.

Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ and his former Love Island contestant brother Curtis, Olympic sprinter Dwain Chambers, taekwondo Olympic gold medalist Jade Jones, boxer Shannon Courtenay and Paralympic high jumper Jonathan Broom-Edwards will also be in attendance.

Ferne, who appeared on The Only Way Is Essex, added: ‘It just felt like the right time in my life to be challenged. I had no idea what to expect, but I wanted to see how tough it really is.

Game on! Taekwondo Olympic gold medalist Jade Jones has been named as part of the lineup

Fight talk: Amber trades poolside lounging for tough challenges

“You are stripped of everything, broken down to the point that you have no choice but to rebuild yourself. It was the opportunity of a lifetime and I’m so glad I did it.’

Former US Marine Rudy Reyes, 50, also returns as Chief Instructor to lead the training, having replaced Ant Middleton.

Reyes said: “SAS is known for the highest standards. We don’t care where they come from or what their assets are.

“We demand full throttle for excellence, regardless of celebrity, title or fame.”

Natural fighter! Shannon Courtenay has already proven herself in the ring, but how will she be fair in the desert?

Channel 4 cut ties with Middleton, 41, in March 2021 due to his “personal behaviour” and confirmed he would not participate in further series.

Middleton said it was his decision to quit the program because it had become a “reality show.”

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 on Sunday, September 4 at 9pm.