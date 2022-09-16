Celebrity photographer Karis Kennedy welcomes a baby boy with ex England rugby pro Jack Clifford

Celebrity photographer Karis Kennedy has welcomed a baby boy with her husband Jack Clifford, who used to play rugby for the England national team.

The pair shared their joyous news via Instagram, posting sweet monochromatic snaps of their new son, Freddie Jack Clifford, respectively.

And flocking to the comment section to congratulate the couple was a slew of their celebrity friends, including Helen Flanagan, Denise Van Outen and Abbey Clancey.

Their son Freddie, who has his father’s nickname as his middle name, was born on September 1.

And when she announced the news, Karis sweetly wrote: ‘01.09.2022. Freddie Jack Clifford / Welcome to the Munchkin World.

As her husband echoed, “Welcome to the world little man!” as he shared an adorable click as he hugged the newborn while they wore matching terry cloth robes.

The couple were inundated with congratulations, as Helen Flanagan wrote: ‘Congratulations Freddie is so beautiful xxxxxx’, and Abbey Clancey said sweetly: ‘Love our baby Freddie’.

Denise Van Outen wrote in the same way ‘Congratulations ❤️. Love Freddie.”, as her ex-boyfriend Eddie Boxshall also said: “Congratulations to you all x.”

Jess Wright, Roxy Horner, Jorgie Porter and Daisy Lowe were also among the commentators.

Jack and Karis shared a professional photo of their newborn as they announced the news, with Freddie affectionately in his father’s hand for the photo.

The couple tied the knot at the opulent Wotton House in Dorking last July, with a host of their celebrity friends joining them for the special day.

And the day was made extra special when Peter Crouch led the outdoor ceremony.