Celebrity personal trainer Jono Castano shares before and after photos of model Simone Holtznagel

Jono Castano has heaped praise on his model girlfriend, Simone Holtznagel, as she embarks on her fitness journey.

The celebrity trainer showed off Simone’s form after personal training sessions with UFC trainer Tony Saad.

The before and after photos, shared on Instagram, documented the 29-year-old model’s transformation.

“No one ever sees the hard work you put in at the gym @simoneholtznagel they are always quick to judge you but no result comes from an easy journey,” the 31-year-old captioned the photo.

‘You still eat your burgers from time to time and focus on highlighting that we can still enjoy a martini or two or five.

‘So proud of you baby xx! @coachtonysaad you have done an extremely good job with her and the results speak for themselves’.

Simone has previously said that she is not willing to work as hard as an ‘athlete’ as some models do.

“I know a couple of girls who have done it and they train like all day every day and I really like a glass of wine and spaghetti,” she shared. news.com.au.

‘I’d have to take a good five months of my life and lock myself in a gym if that’s what I had to do.’

Simone and Jono went public with their relationship in May when they were spotted dining in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

The pair confirmed their romance when they were spotted locking lips at a Mimi’s in Coogee.

Simone and Jono have been surprisingly tight-lipped about their romance apart from a handful of social media posts.

Their relationship comes after Jono’s split with wife Amy. The couple remain on good terms and still own Acero gym in Sydney.