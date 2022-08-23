Celebrity MasterChef’s Clarke Peters is trying to find out which Rolling Stones track he sang on

Clarke Peters tries to find out which Rolling Stones track he sang on – so he can claim the royalties on it.

The 70-year-old actor, best known for his role as Detective Lester Freamon in The Wire, is currently competing on Celebrity MasterChef.

In addition to his acting career, the entertainer also provided background vocals for hits such as Heatwave’s Boogie Nights in 1977.

In an interview with the mirrorhe said: “The one I did for the Stones… I can’t remember what it was.

“I got maybe 35 or 40 pounds for it and I was gone.

And 30 years later they say, ‘You know what? If you can figure out what songs you played on, you can get the remnants.”

Meanwhile, Clarke’s MasterChef co-star Chris Eubank has been stealing the show since the beginning.

The former middleweight champion may not have won over judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode with his food on the show on Thursday night’s episode, but he certainly entertained viewers at home with his chaotic appearance on the BBC show.

The 55-year-old boxer competed in the heats along with Mel Blatt, Gareth Malone and Cliff Parisi, trying to impress the judges.

However, when the episode started, Chris made fans giggle with his incredible comments.

Prior to the first challenge, he predicted he would outperform all the other contestants, stating that they “complain” too much while saying, “You’re here, so show people your light.”

Chris soon ran into challenges with the daunting use of a pasta maker, but was not once stunned when he said, “Once you’ve been slapped by Nigel Benn, you’re quite used to fear.”

Another hilarious moment came with John and Gregg asked Chris if he’d tasted his pesto before serving it, to which he confidently replied, “I can see the taste with my eyes.”

MasterChef viewers were let down upon his appearance, with one tweeting: ‘Chris Eubank on MasterChef is the gift that keeps on giving. Let alone cook in a three-piece suit…’

Another said: ‘Celebrity Masterchef is on and I’ve been introduced to the strange and wonderful wonder Chris Eubank is… That man is strange but hilarious.’

“If you’re not watching Chris Eubank on masterchef, you’re missing out on what I have to say,” wrote a third.

A fourth commented: ‘I really can’t stand how funny Chris Eubank is on #celebritymasterchef.’

‘Love Chris Eubank cooking in his tailored suit – gent #MasterChef,’ another gushed

Another fan suggested, “The Celebrity Masterchef casting team member who thought of Chris Eubank deserves a raise.”

Chris Eubank should have his own cooking show, read the news and weather forecasts, and host Question Time. #Chef

Chris Eubank on Celebrity Masterchef is everything I could have ever hoped for. I felt . . . excited.’

Prior to the shows launch – Chris said he was eager to win on the Celebrity series, with the sportsman insisting his cooking is exemplary.

Not known for his modesty, he said, ‘My cooking, there are no words for it.’

He added to the Radio Times: ‘You will see on the show where I cook a simple dish, it even knocked me off my feet.’

And Chris hasn’t taken any hits when it comes to his fight talk for his fellow contestants.

He said, ‘It’s almost like I have to teach them about the relationship between the chef and the food.

“They just had no idea how to love the food and the process.

“The difference with my food is the love in it.”