Celebrity MasterChef final is delayed to make way for blanket coverage of the Queen’s funeral

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The BBC has rescheduled this year’s Celebrity MasterChef final following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, who will be buried on 19 September.

The broadcaster has rearranged its schedule to accommodate general coverage of the late monarch’s death, Balmoral’s final journey to Buckingham Palace and the impending funeral at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Monday.

The hasty change has meant that Celebrity MasterChef, one of the more popular shows on the BBC roster, has been pushed back – with two if the last five episodes airing in a row at 8:30pm on September 15th.

Everything changes: The BBC has rescheduled this year’s Celebrity MasterChef final following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, who will be buried on September 19

Two more episodes will air on Friday, September 16 at 9:00 PM, with the final episode – announcing the winner, airing on Tuesday, September 20 at 8:00 PM, the day after Her Majesty is buried.

The show was originally scheduled for Tuesday night, but was dropped in favor of The One Show’s tribute to the late royal – Our Queen Remembered.

Celebrity MasterChef has faced previous programming glitches, with the show being canceled earlier to make way for royal coverage after it was set to air on April 9, 2021, the day of Prince Phillip’s death.

Bleak: The broadcaster has rearranged its schedule calendar to accommodate mainstream coverage of the late monarch’s death, Balmoral’s final voyage and upcoming funeral

Sad: Queen Elizabeth’s death at age 96 was announced Thursday by Buckingham Palace

Elsewhere, ITV canceled five major daytime TV shows on Wednesday to make way for coverage of the Queen’s coffin being moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Popular shows, including Loose Women and The Chase, will no longer air in their usual slots as the broadcaster pays tribute to the late monarch, who passed away “peacefully” on Thursday at the age of 96.

As the UK has entered a period of mourning, TV schedules have been rearranged to make way for special documentaries and ongoing coverage – with Wednesday’s programming covering the Queen’s journey to London to be laid in state.

Recast: As a result, Celebrity MasterChef, one of the more popular shows on the BBC roster, has been pushed back – with two as the final five episodes air on September 15

Changes: ITV also canceled five major shows on Wednesday to make way for ongoing coverage of the Queen’s casket being moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall

Shows removed from ITV’s schedule include Loose Women, Dickinson’s Real Deals, Tenable, Tipping Point and The Chase.

ITV News: Queen Elizabeth II Lying-in-State will air from 1pm after an extended episode of This Morning, with the show running until 6pm.

Over the weekend, ITV confirmed that their schedules will be disrupted during the mourning period.

Not happening: ITV’s Loose Women won’t air in its usual place on Wednesday, with ITV News: Queen Elizabeth II Lying-in-State airing from 1pm after This Morning

News: TV schedules have been rearranged to make way for special documentaries and news coverage – with Wednesday’s programming covering the Queen’s journey to lie in state

In a statement they said: ‘The main channel of ITV will continue to make changes to its schedule to broadcast the important state events of the coming days, culminating in the historic state funeral with extensive and dedicated coverage by our news teams.

ITV will also be showing a number of documentaries about the Queen and the new King in the coming days. No advertising will be shown during Royal coverage.

“ITV will be reintroducing some of its normal programming in the coming days to provide our viewers with the range of shows they expect to see on ITV’s main channel.

‘Further changes to the schedule will be announced in due course.’

The death of Queen Elizabeth at the age of 96 was announced on Thursday by Buckingham Palace.