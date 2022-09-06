Celebrity hairdressers recommend tub of Christophe Robin’s Shade Variation Care

<!–

A celebrity hairstylist has shared his favorite blonde toner for the home to create a buttery yellow dimension with ease — and it’s a little-known product from Paris.

Edwards and Co salons, located on the east coast of Australia, posted a video of a customer following her recent hair treatment – and after an application of Christophe Robin’s Shade Variation Care.

At $67.99 a tub, it’s certainly not the cheapest option on the market, but it does have some five-star reviews from customers who are only too happy to sing its praises.

“This mask definitely neutralized the warmth and brassiness of my blonde highlights and gave them a cooler platinum hue,” one woman wrote.

This purple hair mask helps correct and lighten brassy tones in blonde hair. My hair has been highlighted and this mask has done an amazing job of making my highlights look fresh and bright again, like I just stepped out of the salon,” said another.

A third added: “I absolutely love this mask. It feels like butter when applied to my hair, it feels like my hair absorbs this right away. It feels extremely nourishing on my hair, which most toning products don’t.”

The product is available in a number of different shades to match different color palettes.

“Blonde hair can look dull and lifeless. Colored or highlighted hair can become gray or too translucent over time,” the website reads.

‘The golden blond color variation takes care of dull blond hair for a natural golden hue.’

Clients only need to apply the color to their roots, leave it on for up to 15 minutes and then apply a warm towel before rinsing it off.

It can add weeks to your professional color so you don’t have to go to the salon as often.