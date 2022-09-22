Celebrity hair stylist and Augustinus Bader ambassador Glen Coco shares his secrets to thicker hair

SHOPPING: The products in this Mail Best article have been independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission.

If you’ve ever laid eyes on the luscious, thick and shiny locks of Megan Fox, Kourtney Kardashian or Sydney Sweeney, you might have wondered what their hair secret is.

Celebrity hairstylist Glen Coco, who has groomed the hair of all three of these amazing celebrities and many more, has let it slip that he recommends one shampoo, conditioner and styling brand above all others – Augustinus Bader hair care series.

Developed by scientific research, the shampoo and conditioner contain patented TCF8 technology, which consists of natural amino acids, high-quality vitamins and synthesized molecules naturally found in the body. This means the formulas can target cells in the hair follicles where healthy hair begins to form, going beyond just cleansing to actively create an optimal environment for repair and regrowth. In clinical trials, users found more hair, stronger strands and increased shine and smoothness by more than 200 percent. Store

Developed by the team behind beauty industry insiders and beauty influencers’ favorite skin cream, Augustinus Bader’s The shampoo and The conditioner has been featured in before and after photos to completely transform people’s hair.

Having trouble growing your hair? Celebrity hairstylist Glen Coco says switching to Augustinus Bader shampoo and conditioner will leave hair thicker and promote growth

Thinner hair? Clinical trials with Augustinus Bader shampoo and conditioner showed that they increased the hair’s shine, strength and thickness as well as hair count

Professor Augustinus Bader is director and professor of applied stem cell biology and cell technology, and all the hair care products are scientifically developed to give the hair the best possible conditions to grow by detoxifying the scalp’s nourishing hair follicles at the root.

Celebrity hairdresser Glen Coco says it reduces the amount of hair you lose, telling DailyMail.com: ‘So many of my clients tell me they see far less hair in their brush after switching to Augustinus Bader balm.

‘After one shampoo and conditioner with Augustinus Bader, the scalp is clean, nourished, minimal build-up and also treats inflammation and reduces build-up around the follicle itself.’

The Augustinus Bader hair care line works on all hair types from curly to straight and will reduce frizz and improve smoothness due to nourishing hair at the root of the follicle

Coco’s experience is supported by clinical trials where The shampoo was found to increase hair thickness by 197 percent, increase hair smoothness by 277 percent, and improve shine by 233 percent.

In the meantime The conditioner increases actual hair count by 20 percent as well as smoothness by 160 percent and increases hair shine by 131 percent.

The scientific reason this haircare range works differently than others is that the formulas include Augustinus Bader’s patented TCF8 technology, which is made up of natural amino acids, high quality vitamins and synthesized molecules found naturally in the body.

For added moisture and hydration, Augustinus Bader Leave In Hair Treatment will make hair smoother and more manageable, according to online reviews

This means it is able to target cells in the follicles where healthy hair begins to form, and goes beyond just cleansing to actively create an optimal environment for repair and regrowth.

Let’s take a closer look at five of the hero Augustinus Bader hair products to see what they can do.

The Augustinus Bader TCF8 technology guides important nutrients and powerful natural ingredients to the scalp, follicles and hair, creating and supporting an optimal environment for cell renewal. This means thicker and healthier hair that also looks shinier. In clinical trials, the shampoo increased hair smoothness by 297%, shine by 233% and increased hair thickness by 197%. In user trials, 95% of testers agreed that hair looks and feels renewed and restored, and 91% said their hair volume increased. Store

Would you like a little more shine? In user trials, 99% agreed that the Conditioner made their hair shinier, which is almost a near-perfect score. It is designed to moisturise, smooth, smooth and de-frizz hair while helping to strengthen and thicken strands – building volume and body. Clinical trial results are also excellent with hair shine increased by 131% and hair count increased by 20%, suggesting it can help with growth, volume and body. You can also leave it on a little longer for more moisture and to protect the hair from breakage and damage. Store

Light and fast-absorbing, this oil penetrates deep into the hair to improve hair damaged by heat or over-styling. It also helps strengthen and thicken weak or brittle strands for silky, fuller hair. And if you suffer from frizz, this can help you get it under control and increase smoothness. In fact, 94% of the testers in user trials agreed that The Hair Oil reduced hair frizz. In clinical trials, The Hair Oil increased hair hydration by 87% and increased hair strength by 129%. Store

Protect your hair all day long by simply leaving it in your hair after washing. The ultra-nourishing and hydrating formula seals in nutrients and helps hair retain moisture for silky-soft locks. If you suffer from a dry or flaky scalp, this will also relieve it, as the treatment has soothing, strengthening and anti-inflammatory properties. It can even help you cut down on styling time, as 97% of people in the user sample agreed that hair feels easier to manage and style after use. Store