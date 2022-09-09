Celebrity gardener Jamie Durie is expecting his THIRD child after welcoming daughter with fiancée

Jamie Durie is becoming a father for the third time, after the birth of his second daughter Beau last year.

The 52-year-old horticulturist is expecting a son with fiancé Ameka Jane, 35.

According to the Daily TelegramJamie and Ameka welcome their newborn baby “early next year.”

“We have a baby Jamie Durie boy on the way, I can’t believe it,” he told the publication.

“Of course I have two girls, so I think it’s great to bring a little more testosterone into the family.”

“I’m excited,” Ameka added. “Somewhat terrified but excited.”

The proud parents also said they revealed the news to their family and friends on Father’s Day and that Jamie’s father is “excited” that their surname will be continued with a son.

The thrilling revelation comes just months after Jamie admitted that he was eager to conceive a third child.

The famed gardener opened up about fatherhood on 4BC’s Afternoon with Sofie Formica in June.

He said he and his fiancé, who are parents to 13-month-old daughter Beau, already had plans to have another baby.

Jamie, who has an adult daughter, Taylor, from a previous relationship, said: ‘I’m ready to have another one now. We’re definitely talking about it.’

The former House Rules star revealed that he always wanted to have more children after becoming a father for the first time in his early twenties.

‘[I’ve] never been happier,” he explained, adding that baby Beau has just taken her first steps.

‘So much is happening! I just love being around her.’

Jamie and Ameka, who met in Los Angeles in 2019, welcomed Beau in July 2021

Jamie’s confession also comes after speaking on Women’s Day earlier this year about becoming a father again in his 50s.

“A lot happens, but life is great,” he told the magazine.

‘I’m father again! I always knew I would have more children. I think it just had to be done with the right person.”

The former host of Backyard Blitz said he was in a much better position to be a parent than when he first became a father nearly 30 years ago.

He was just 23 when he welcomed Taylor with ex-girlfriend Michelle Glennock, a Las Vegas showgirl he met when they were both 18.

“It was just sheer madness. So at this point in my life, I think I’m probably a better father now than I was the first time,” he said.

“Taylor is still my number one girl, but now that I can be home and spend quality time with Beau, it’s created a bond that I’ve never felt before.”

Jamie and Ameka, who met in Los Angeles in 2019, welcomed Beau in July 2021.

They had announced their engagement just months earlier, in February 2021.