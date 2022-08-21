Celebrity eyelash queen reveals how to get perfect lashes

<!–

She has worked on some of Australia’s biggest stars.

And the famous lash queen Kathy Duong has now revealed her secrets to get the perfect lashes.

Kathy was responsible for the glamorous red carpet looks of Big Brother presenter Sonia Kruger and Bachelor star Emma Roche.

In a conversation with Daily Mail Australia this week, Kathy, who owns fancy lash salons in Sydney, says her first professional tip is to avoid getting lashes wet.

“Avoid getting your eyes wet for a few hours afterward — about four to six hours is more than enough,” she says, adding that it’s especially essential to avoid the sauna, spa, and pool for 24 hours.

Kathy says extensions take all day to bond to your existing lashes and encourages clients not to “rub or scratch their eyes.”

She also warns against using “eyelash curlers” and recommends seeing an experienced eyelash therapist instead.

“With the right application techniques, you don’t need them anyway (a curling iron), but the heat can loosen the natural glue,” she explains.

Kathy’s further tips include using ‘oil-free makeup remover’ and emphasizes that ‘good hygiene’ is very important when removing makeup, and recommends good washes.

“Only use mascaras that are safe for extensions, not oil-based or waterproof mascara, and only apply to the tips of your lashes,” she explains.

“Don’t rub your lashes with a towel after you shower, it’s best to dab or dab them with a towel and let them air dry.”

For a more perfect lash, Kathy recommends setting your blow dryer on the lowest setting and blowing them dry from bottom to top.

The Sydney beauty star regularly offers advice to clients through her Instagram page so they can get the most out of their appointment with her

“It makes them curly and fluffier. Be careful when applying face and eye creams to avoid your eyelashes,” she explains.

Kathy warns that too many oil products can ‘break the glue’ for the lashes.

She says renewals can last up to nine weeks, saving her customers time and money.

She makes this possible by applying each individual lash to the eyelid.

‘The edge of the extension material has a special shape (a diamond cut),’ she says.

“It ultimately improves lash retention by as much as 30 percent.”