Celebrity eyebrow queen Kristin Fisher exposes Australian economy’s biggest problem

Eyebrow artist Kristin Fisher has spoken out about how staff shortages are ‘killing’ beauty bosses – revealing that the industry is in crisis after Covid.

The high-profile Sydney salon owner, 36, told Daily Mail Australia she cannot fill vacancies and has now called on the government to do more to allow foreign workers into the country to fill positions.

Ms Fisher joked in an Instagram post that she could be forced to start an OnlyFans account for her feet to make ends meet as her business remains saddled with debt due to Covid lockdowns.

“It’s very hard for us to get out of the Covid debt we’re all stuck in when the company is clearly there,” she told Daily Mail Australia.

“The question is there. But the staff shortage is killing us all.

“Every time we advertised for a receptionist position, we were inundated with applicants, with this last ad we got three. Normally we would get thirty plus.’

Famous eyebrow artist Kristin Fisher

The owner of the Double Bay salon

Australian companies in certain territories can sponsor visas for foreign workers to fill positions.

Ms. Fisher has requested that hair and beauty roles be returned to the sponsorship program to encourage more foreign workers to settle in Australia.

“The therapists (brow artists) are the ones we can’t get for love or money,” she said. Simply put, English, Irish and Brazilian girls are beauty queens.

‘It’s a much studied field in those countries and they all like working in Australia. They are great at what they do. Unfortunately it is declining in Australia and girls are not studying beauty therapy here like when I was 18. There are hardly any people we can hire here.

“Another problem we all have in our particular industry is that we don’t participate in the sponsorship program. We used to be when they took away hair and beauty.

“I can vouch for everyone in the hair and beauty industry that we beg to rejoin the sponsorship program. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.

“It’s cruel in so many ways because we all have international staff who would do anything to get sponsored.

‘We have a brand that is fortunately strong. We have waiting lists every day. However, we cannot get enough staff to meet demand.’

Kristin (pictured in Sydney earlier this year)

The eyebrow queen drew attention to her struggles with an Instagram post questioning why the beauty industry was not prioritized for international visa holders 'desperate to work in Australia'

Companies across the country are struggling to fill job openings, with an unemployment rate of 3.4 percent, the lowest since August 1974.

Due to Australia’s strict border closures and Covid-19 lockdowns, thousands of skilled migrants left during the pandemic and never returned.

As a result, Australia has the second largest skills shortage of the wealthy OECD countries, after Canada.

Immigration policy will be an important part of the federal government’s jobs and skills summit next week.

Unions want a minimum salary of $90,000 for skilled migrants so that local wages are not undercut.

But business groups say $60,000 is more realistic, allowing migrants to fill roles in hospitals, schools and aged care.

The Albanian government is also considering raising the migration limit for skilled workers from 160,000 to 200,000 per year, and giving all skilled migrants a path to permanent residence.

Anthony Albanese (right) has been urged by NSW treasurer Matt Kean (left) to bring in tens of thousands of low-skilled foreign workers to solve the country’s crippling job crisis

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister was urged by the government of NSW to bring in tens of thousands of low-skilled foreign workers to fill vacancies across the country.

NSW Treasurer Matt Kean’s question was prompted by a new forecast that predicted the state will face a 304,000 worker shortage in 2025-26.

Australia’s reliance on cheap foreign labour, including backpackers and overseas students, came to light as borders were closed during the worst of the Covid pandemic.

As those workers trickle down, many companies are complaining about staff shortages, especially since the high number of job openings has led to higher expectations of wage levels among job seekers.

Worsening the shortfalls is that the government continues to pay the Covid pandemic leave payout to those who say they cannot work due to the need to isolate.

Workers can still cash in up to $750 a week as they have to isolate themselves due to potential exposure to Covid, and this arrangement will run until at least the end of September.

Treasurer Kean of NSW said the federal government should start stamping passports as soon as possible as businesses continue to suffer.