Celebrity doppelgängers! Can YOU tell the biopic actors from the famous faces

The first trailer for an upcoming Marilyn Monroe biopic was released this week, and lead actress Ana de Armas bears an uncanny resemblance to the screen siren.

The actress, 34, is “disappearing” in the role of Marilyn in Netflix’s Blonde, a film critic noted, as fans claimed they “couldn’t tell her” from the Hollywood starlet.

The trailer shows De Armas reenacting key moments from the actress’s career, including a classic scene from the 1953 hit film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

Famed for her roles in The Gray Man and No Time To Die, de Armas is the latest in a long line of high-profile movie and TV stars who have fully embodied a real person for a role in a biopic.

British actress Lily James recently wore Pamela Anderson’s red Baywatch swimsuit in the Hulu series Pam & Tommy, while Rami Malek won an Academy Award for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the Queen film Bohemian Rhapsody.

Gentlemen prefer Marilyn! Actress Ana de Armas is unrecognizable as Marilyn Monroe in the trailer of the new Netflix biopic Blonde. But can you find out who the original screen siren is?

He will rock you! Rami Malek won an Academy Award for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the Queen film Bohemian Rhapsody

Pamela to the rescue! British actress Lily James recently wore Pamela Anderson’s red Baywatch swimsuit in the Hulu series Pam & Tommy. So who wore it first?

Ready for her close-up: Critics were impressed by Charlize Theron’s eerie turn as Megyn Kelly in Bombshell. Can you find out who the real Charlize is?

Sing it! Cate Blanchett raised eyebrows when it was announced she would be playing Bob Dylan in the biopic I’m Not There, but these photos reveal the extraordinary transformation

In the spotlight: TV chameleon Sarah Paulson is known for her on-screen transformations, and her role as Linda Tripp in Impeachment: American Crime Story was no exception

Heavyweight media mogul: Russell Crowe took on the role of the late disgraced Fox News CEO Roger Ailes in The Loudest Voice

Sporty topper! Actress Margot Robbie received praise for her portrayal of Tonya Harding in the film I, Tonya. But can you tell the actress from the skater?

Political powerhouse: Arguably the king of dramatic screen makeovers, Christian Bale fully embodied the role of Dick Cheney for the political film Vice

Check your answers now!

Pictured: Ana de Armas in Blonde (left) and Marilyn Monroe in the movie Some Like It Hot

Pictured: Freddie Mercury at Live Aid in 1985 (left) and Rami Malek mimicking the concert

Pictured: Lily James in Pam & Tommy (left) and Pamela Anderson in her iconic Baywatch swimsuit

Pictured: Charlize Theron in Bombshell (left) and the real Megyn Kelly in a 2016 headshot

Pictured: Bob Dylan in 1966 (left) and Cate Blanchett as Bob Dylan in the biopic I’m Not There

Pictured: Linda Tripp talks to reporters outside the Federal Courthouse July 29, 1998 (left) and Sarah Paulson in character in Impeachment: American Crime Story

Pictured: disgraced Fox News CEO Roger Ailes (left) and Russell Crowe in The Loudest Voice

Pictured: Margot Robbie in I, Tonya (left) and figure skater Tonya Harding compete in U.S. Figure Skating Championships