Celebrity Chef Josh Niland Shares the BEST Fish Cooking Tips

A top Australian chef has revealed his best seafood cooking tips to turn even the simplest dishes into fantastic feasts.

Josh Nilandfrom Sydney, is the owner and chef of the Saint Peter restaurant in Paddington.

He shared several of his favorite cooking tips and tricks with FEMAIL, including a special hack he uses “every time” he’s in the kitchen.

1. The best way to cook fish

“The biggest secret to cooking fish at home is not to wash your fish!” Nil revealed.

“If you bought a fish that has been washed, place the fillet on a wire rack and refrigerate uncovered for at least 4-5 hours to allow the skin to dry slightly so that the skin becomes crispy when baked.”

2. An unusual yet delicious seafood combination

The celebrity chef swears by whiskey – in particular talisker – when preparing seafood.

‘Using fish like mackerel with a strong seasoning like salt and vinegar really helps bring out the minerality of the fish and the quality of the salty notes of a whiskey like Talisker, which has a naturally sea salt flavour.’

He added: ‘Chilli was a surprisingly good pairing in the form of our tuna Nduja and finally, King George Whiting’s smokiness coming off the charcoal grill paired with the butter sauce was one of my favourites.’

Niland also said that Talisker whiskey was a particularly delicious combination as it tried to bring out the meaty qualities of fish.

3. The best inventive cooking method

The top chef told FEMAIL about the behind-the-scenes process of discovering Saint Peter’s special Fish Eye Ice Cream.

“Making ice cream with fisheyes is a great discovery that we really enjoy,” says Niland.

‘By removing the vitreous humor from the eye of the fish, we found that it has a very similar composition to a chicken egg, resulting in a product that does not have a fishy taste, but the same viscosity as a chicken egg custard. ‘

4. Josh’s Ultimate Fish Cooking Hack

“There are many types and variables of fish, so my best advice when it comes to skin on fish fillet is to cook it on the skin only,” he said.

Niland explained, “It’s best to work with a fish weight on the flesh side so that the heat can rise to the weight that will cook the meat gently while the skin underneath turns crispy and golden.”

The chef revealed that cooking the flesh of a fish often results in the flesh becoming dry and powdery, so using the skin as a protection really brings out the flavor source.

The celebrity chef heads a pop-up restaurant at Q Station in Manly’s North Head for an exclusive dining experience that lasts just two nights.

The three-course menu is available to book exclusively for a one-day session from 5:30 PM on October 21.

But for those looking for a more relaxed bar experience, the second night? guided whiskey experience maybe more their style.

“I wanted to capture the wild spirit of the sea coupled with Talisker’s key aromas — smoke, spices and a sense of sea salt spray in the morning after a storm,” Niland said.

“Years of aging by the sea has given this bold dram a full-bodied flavor and this menu celebrates the rich flavors of Talisker and honors the sea in a sustainable and ethical way.”