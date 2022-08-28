Celebrity chef Adam Liaw reveals leftovers could be key to dinner party success

<!–

Famed chef Adam Liaw has revealed that serving up leftovers at dinner can make you look like a pro in the kitchen.

The former lawyer, who rose to fame after appearing on Masterchef Australia, explained that flavors continue to form overnight, making many dishes better the next day.

He revealed that this is especially true for meals with many levels of flavor, such as curries.

But the television chef didn’t stop there. In one piece for the Sydney Morning Heraldhe also revealed other tips that will help you improve your efforts in the kitchen.

Stir in one direction

He admits the one-way mixing might “sound like an old wives’ tale,” but says it actually has a lot of merit — especially for meaty fillings.

This is because it helps align the protein filaments, which in turn lock in moisture and make for juicier fillings.

Serve bland food

‘Not everything has to be seasoned to taste. A mild meal can be a gentle joy,” he said.

Let everything rest

Anyone who has ever watched an episode of MKR or Masterchef knows the importance of resting a steak properly.

But Adam says it’s not just red meat that takes time to breathe.

“I rest almost everything from roast chickens (15-20 minutes) to batter (30 minutes) to salad dressings (10 minutes),” he said.

Eat the next day

Adam’s favorite seasoning, Umami, evolves over time, making dishes taste better the next day. This includes food without the chef’s favorite staple.

‘If you think your stew or curry has gotten better overnight, then it did! It’s the same chemical process as wine aging, but on a faster time scale,” he explained.

People can take advantage of this by cooking stews the day before or in the morning rather than trying to rush it out “on time” after work.

Use oil correctly

Adam says people often try to cook without putting enough oil in the pan. He wants people to remember that excess oil can remain in the pan — but if you don’t add enough, your food won’t cook properly.

Liaw released the list of tips after realizing he’d been cooking for himself for 25 years and had “learned a few tricks” along the way.

Adam was the winner of the second season of Masterchef Australia and currently has 286,000 followers on social media.