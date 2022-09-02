Celebrities work the red carpet as they attend the Bones and All premiere at Venice Film Festival

<!–

Film couple Timothee Chalamet and Taylor Russell certainly caught the eye on Friday night as they walked the red carpet Bones and All in Venice at the city’s annual film festival.

Actor Timothee, who plays Lee in the romantic horror film, showcased his bold sense of style in a shimmering red ensemble with a wraparound halterneck design.

While his on-screen partner Taylor nailed a chic look, she opted for a strapless green dress with a bow detail and an extreme puff skirt design.

On-screen couple: Timothee Chalamet showed off his bold sense of style in a shimmering red ensemble, while on-screen girlfriend Taylor Russell stood stunned on Friday night in a strapless green dress as they took to the Bones and All red carpet at the Venice Film Festival

Timothee’s ensemble featured a backless design with a fitted, slim trouser fit, while pairing the look with black pointed boots.

The star left his dark brown locks in a tousled style, while adding a subtle makeup palette with a soft red eyeshadow to match his outfit.

The pair posed for a slew of snaps with Taylor and wrapped their arms around each other as they posed on the star-studded red carpet.

Taylor’s dress had a short hem with a maxi-length skirt overlay, giving a hi-low design as she turned to reveal the short back of the dress.

She added black tights under the light dress, paired with high black heels and white arm gloves for an extra touch of chic.