Celebrities prove not everyone can tackle a trend at the AACTAS 2023

Australia’s favorite film and television stars were in great shape for the industry’s night of nights, with many taking part in emerging style trends, including the three-piece white power suit and ultra-sheer fabrics.

But as the stars hit the red carpet, it became clear that some could pull off the trending looks much better than others.

Here, FEMAIL takes a closer look at each trend, highlighting the stars who got the job done and those whose ‘cool fits’ just weren’t quite up to the mark.

Emily De Margheriti showed exactly what not to do when trying to pull off the chic all-white powersuit look. Her outfit engulfed her petite body and made her look faded

Three piece white suits

Sonia Kruger, on the other hand, looked flawless as she flaunted the look and showed the world exactly how it’s done.

Hunter Jessica De Gouw also joined the trend of the white three-piece suit, sporting a corset over oversized trousers and black strappy shoes for the occasion.

Trains

Elsa Pataky definitely followed the train trend on Wednesday, as she graced the red carpet with husband Chris Hemsworth.

The blonde beauty was the best-dressed woman in the room, cementing her status as an iconic beauty.

Olivia De Jonge, on the other hand, made no impression, despite the epic proportions of the train, which flowed well from her shoulders.

The Elvis actress wore snakeskin platform heels, a chunky choker and pink eyeshadow to match her dress and while it was clear that a lot of work had gone into putting the look together, it was quickly rated as one of the worst of the night.

Sheer fabric

Mia Morrissey took the opportunity to have some fun on the red carpet while sticking to the fun colors and sheer fabric trends.

The Home and Away actress proved how good sheer fabric can look on the red carpet.

Esme James also failed to pull off the iconic “sheer” look on the evening, pairing the trend with an oversized train, sequins and a huge slit that made the outfit “a bit much” of everything.

Mia Morrissey took the opportunity to have some fun on the red carpet while sticking to the fun colors and sheer fabric trends

Esme James also failed to pull off the iconic ‘sheer’ look on the evening

The Christmas gift look

Tasma Walton looked fabulous dressed in red satin, paired with her dress with sequined ankle boots and striking earrings – she arrived alongside husband Rove McManus who played it safe in classic black tie

Angela Bishop, on the other hand, landed on the worst dressed list with her “Christmas present” look. The gaudy bow on the side of her dress drew no admirers that night.

Angela Bishop landed on the worst dressed list with her “Christmas present” look

Sequin vibes

Amanda Keller sparkled in her gorgeous black sequin dress, her hair combed back to show off her eyes and eye-catching earrings.

However, not everyone pulled off the bejeweled look.

Influencer Suzan Mutesi looked like a human mirror ball in her dress.

Color pop

The Sapphires star Miranda Tapsell came up short on the red carpet when she posed in a stiff bumblebee yellow dress.

While Offspring’s Kat Stewart shone in an epic one-shoulder mandarin dress, proving that shades of orange are very trendy.

Posterity’s Kat Stewart sparkled in an epic one-shoulder mandarin dress — proving that shades of orange are very trendy