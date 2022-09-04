Celebrities nail gothic glamour for the L’immensità premiere during Venice Film Festival

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Irina Shayk was the epitome of elegance on Sunday evening as she attended the premiere of L’immensità in Venice at the city’s 79th annual film festival.

The Russian supermodel opted for a gothic glamor look as he wore a satin black slip dress with a backless design followed by an outstretched train.

As Stella closely followed Maxwell as she stormed the red carpet in a gorgeous halterneck dress complete with a thigh-grazing slit and ruffled shoulder design.

Gothic chic: Irina Shayk (left) radiated elegance in a backless slip, while Stella Maxwell (right) opted for a fringed song for the premiere of L’immensità at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday

Irina paired her gorgeous look with open-toed heels to match the dress, adding a chunky gold metal bracelet as her only piece of jewelry.

The beauty had pulled her chocolate-colored locks completely smooth back into a tight bun, highlighting her glowing complexion.

She added a sultry winged eyeliner and kept the rest of her makeup look understated – she opted for a soft pink lip.

Tight: Irina had her chocolate-colored locks pulled back completely smooth into a tight bun, highlighting her glowing complexion

To complement shoes, the model paired her gorgeous look with open-toed heels to match the dress

Couture: Her satin black slip had a backless design as it followed her with an outstretched train

Understated: she kept her jewelry minimal and only added a chunky gold metal bracelet

Statement wing: Irina added a sultry winged eyeliner and kept the rest of her makeup look understated — she opted for a soft pink lip

Meanwhile, Stella went for a similar look when she showed off her gorgeous figure in a maxi dress – which also featured a backless design, complete with a halter neckline with bow.