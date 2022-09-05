Celebrities hit The Banshees Of Inisherin red carpet during Venice Film Festival

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Phoebe Waller-Bridge put on a chic display when she attended the premiere of The Banshees Of Inisherin at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Monday.

The actress, 37, showed her sense of style when she opted for a lemon two-piece suit for the star-studded event.

She layered the tailored ensemble over a mesh top with a metallic foil strip and a high neck — while going for a braless look.

Chic: Phoebe Waller-Bridge showed off her sense of style on Monday when she went braless in a two-piece suit while attending the premiere of The Banshees Of Inisherin at the Venice Film Festival

The beauty had her jaw-length locks styled in a soft wave as they fell into a deep side part.

While she opted for a subtle makeup palette for the look, complete with a pink-toned lip.

Adding a touch of bling, Phoebe wore a host of silver jewelry, including chunky rings and a statement earring.

Stylish: She layered the tailored ensemble over a mesh top with a metallic foil strip and a high neck

Stunner: The beauty had her jaw-length locks styled in a soft wave as they fell into a deep side part

Regé-Jean Page also hit the red carpet, cutting a neat figure in a black suit and matching suede loafers.

The actor posed with his hand in his pocket for photographers, also wearing a matching black tunic and sporting his dark brown locks in a cropped cut while sporting a silver button in his left earlobe.

Regé-Jean’s appearance comes after bookmakers William Hill placed him among the favorites to play the next 007 at odds of 4/1.

The Bridgerton star’s satin jacket had an embossed print and a single button, underneath he wore a crisp white shirt.

He completed his look with a bow and a pair of patent brogues, choosing to accessorize with a leather watch.

Regé-Jean admitted last year that he is “flattered” to be included among a host of British stars who have been tipped for the iconic role.

He told the mirror: ‘Ah, the B word. I think if you’re British and you do something remarkable that other people notice, people will start talking about it.’

Despite being the bookmakers’ favourite, the Bridgerton star said he was stunned by the idea of ​​making plans at “this moment in history” and that he has “gave up.”

He also admitted that he can be a bit of a ‘racehorse’, often signing a project and concentrating entirely on it with the ‘blinkers on’.

The 79th annual Venice Film Festival kicked off on Wednesday in the historic Italian city with White Noise as the curtain for the event.

The Venice Film Festival annually attracts the biggest stars to the island of Lido in the Venice lagoon. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

The Banshees of Inisherin is directed and written by Martin McDonagh and stars Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Kerry Condon.

The IMDb description reads: “Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one ends their relationship abruptly, with alarming consequences for both.”