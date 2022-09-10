Celebrities, fans and ex-players go WILD for incredible Frances Tiafoe-Carlos Alcaraz semi-final

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Fans, celebrities and ex-players praised Frances Tiafoe and Carlos Alcaraz after their tennis showdown at the US Open on Friday night.

The young couple showed exactly why they are the future of the sport by making the audience on Arthur Ashe – and at home on their sofas – gasp in amazement.

One supporter even claimed she’s seen “every US Open since 1980…and this is the most amazing tennis I’ve ever seen.”

One tennis fan said she hasn’t seen a more amazing tennis match in 42 years of watching

Carlos Alcaraz is only 19 and it’s scary to think how good he could be in the future

Former First Lady Michelle Obama watched in amazement from the court at Arthur Ashe

Tiafoe announced herself on the world stage at this year’s US Open in Flushing Meadows

Points regularly drew standing ovations in Queens on Friday night, as the battle turned feverish under the lights of a packed Arthur Ashe.

A final showdown with Norwegian Casper Rudd was on the line for the winner, and it was clear that both men were desperate for a spot in a first-ever Grand Slam final.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama, NBA star Bradley Beal and tennis legend Martina Navratilova (plus her dog!) were all on court, and they won’t have left disappointed after the riveting action on the main field.

On social media, fans were quick to praise both players, who both left their audiences with great respect, ignoring the winner and loser.

One tennis fan wrote: ‘This Tiafoe-Alcaraz tennis match is amazing. If you absolutely love tennis and don’t watch, you’re missing out. Only in the second set too.’

Another commented: ‘What a matchup. Time to put on and settle down Jammies. It’s going to be a long night. Go @FTiafoe!’

Fans flocked to Twitter to celebrate the incredible tennis in Queens

NBA superstar Bradley Beal – and friend of Tiafoe – watched the game from the field

However, the sentiments of many were summed up by the supporter who said: ‘I don’t care if you’ve never seen a single tennis match in your life. Now look at Alcaraz-Tiafoe.’

American tennis legend Tracy Austin also took to social media to give her opinion, writing: ‘The speed of these two is insane!! It’s like they’re playing fast forward.’

A brutal night on the field was graced by those in attendance, as the players dazzled with their near-prodigious foot speed and powerful baseline rallies.

The match lasted for hours and the fans loved every second as they watched from home

Arthur Ashe was packed for the second of two men’s singles semi-finals on Friday

American tennis legend Tracy Austin said it was like watching the players play ‘fast forward’

Alcaraz’s box cheers their man on during the match, which went on until deep into the night

The 19-year-old Spaniard makes a beautiful return at the net during his match against Tiafoe