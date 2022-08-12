Celebrities are giving their sleek styles the cold shoulder while they are chilling on vacation

For years, it was a battle I fought tirelessly, using every weapon at my disposal—from serums and sprays to straighteners and round-bristled hairbrushes.

Though it was a fight I had no hope of winning, each holiday I held on stubbornly, sobbing for hours in the hotel bathrooms while blow drying my hair in a 30 degree heat, determined to wrestle it into the smooth waves which I pursue at home.

Needless to say, within minutes of leaving for dinner, the heat and humidity would inevitably cause my hair to return to its naturally curly, untamed state; all my hard work for nothing.

I’ll be hair for you: Friends star Jennifer Aniston presents what she calls her ‘humidity hair’

The Mane in Spain: The normally impeccably coiffed actress Margot Robbie let her hair down in Formentera

Finally, I surrendered and now embrace an au naturel approach during my summer vacation. It just doesn’t feel like a defeat these days. Honestly, it’s more of a liberation. Two weeks without the tyranny of blow-drying and straightening to look groomed and professional.

Which is why I was thrilled to see beauty guru and businesswoman Trinny Woodall let her normally flawless locks run wild this week while on vacation in Colorado. And she’s not alone. From Penny Lancaster to Margot Robbie, celebrities are giving their sleek styles the cold shoulder.

In fact, I’d say this has given me a little thrill of anticipation that I’ll soon be wearing holiday hair in France too — and no matter how unkempt I look.

Rocking a New Look: Penny Lancaster, aka Mrs. Rod Stewart, is having fun in Italy this week

Running Wild: Fashion’s Trinny Woodall Dumped Her Styled Locks In Colorado

In addition to freeing up more time for fun, vacationing also allows you to let your hair run its course.

My toiletry bag used to be full of hair products. In addition to shampoo and conditioner, there would be primer creams, fixing sprays, serums, mousses, gels and oils to cover all eventualities. Because the thing about vacations is that you never quite know what you’re going to run into, hair-wise, until you get there.

Will it be the humidity you get, the salty water on the beach or the chlorine in the pool? And there’s no telling how the water in Ibiza, or Provence, can affect frizz and volume levels.

The turning point for me came after a trip to Hong Kong – infamous for its high humidity – in 2008. I had been sitting outside with a drink with friends and came in to go to the bathroom. After smoothing and straightening my hair an hour earlier, I couldn’t believe the image was bouncing back at me through the mirror: my hair had grown four times its size. In desperation, I tried to use hand cream to tame it, but it was hopeless.

Confused: Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones gives in to the curls

Now That’s a Mexican Wave: Superstar Actor Nicole Kidman Goes Brush-Free in Cabo

Needless to say, there is no photographic evidence, but trust me when I say I looked like I was wearing a clown wig.

It reminded me of the Friends episode where Monica (Courteney Cox) is in Barbados and her hair also suffers from the effects of moisture. The episode revolves around jokes about her bouffant who, as Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel puts it, is “twice the size when we landed.” Oh, I felt her pain.

Rolling in the deep? In this Instagram post, Adele eschewed her normally sleek style for a messier look

Instagram: BGT judge Amanda Holden posted this natural look on social media

While my massive Hong Kong hair is not a look I want to repeat, looking at pictures of myself with hair gone a little wild, I really love the look. There’s a nice alchemy that may have to do with the speed at which my hair dries in Mediterranean climates, or the mineral content of the tap water in California, but whatever it is, you just can’t reproduce it at home. So if, like me, you’re not going on vacation yet, I beg you to keep your hair care kit to the bare minimum. Instead, spend your money on a hydrating mask and a good trim on your return.

As for the time you save, spend it on another sundowner and enjoy the joy of really letting your hair down — the very definition of what a vacation should be.

Image research: Claire Cisotti