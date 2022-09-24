Celebrating Jhulan Goswami, from Lord’s to Eden Gardens

From Lord’s to Eden Gardens, Jhulan Goswami’s immense contribution to world cricket in her career at the highest level spanning over two decades was celebrated with gusto on Saturday, the day of her farewell appearance for India. At Lord’s, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur Goswami brought her out to bowl ahead of the final ODI and there were tearful scenes in the team. While she was across Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Goswami’s hometown, plans to name a stand after her were unveiled.

Goswami has had a good end to her long international career, which started in January 2002, when she played close spells in the first two ODIs, both of which India won to seal the series with the match remaining on Saturday . The last time India won an ODI series in England was in 1999.

On Saturday, the festivities started around the time of the toss. Outgoing England coach Lisa Keightley presented Goswami with a shirt signed by the England players. Harmanpreet allowed Goswami to be the captain, in a way, for a while. And then there were lots of pictures.

“Thanks to BCCI and Cricket Association of Bengal [CAB]my family coach captains, thank you for this opportunity, it’s a special moment,” she said in the official broadcast. “I started in 2002 against England [in India] and ends in England. The most important thing is that we are ahead 2-0 in the series.

“Every single moment has a lot of emotion. In 2017 [ODI] The World Cup, we came back and fought, nobody initially thought we would get to the final, the way we played that tournament was something different. From there, women’s cricket in India came slowly, gradually, and now we have our own path and we can motivate young girls to play sports and have a career in cricket.

“I must [keep my emotions in check] because I can’t come up with emotions on the cricket field. My character is ruthless; you have to play hard cricket and give your best. A lot of teammates, people like Harman and Smriti [Mandhana], has seen me, with ups and downs, we have fought and stuck together through ups and downs. It is good that the emotions come out early and after we can come back to the game fresh. I am happy to see the way Harman and Smriti have carried this team. The way Harman’s batting has been amazing. She’s different, on her day it’s hard to get her out. Some days it’s hard for me to get hold of her. I’m happy with the way players like Yastika [Bhatia] and Harleen [Deol] coming. Hope they do well in the future.”

Not long after, CAB, Goswami’s home cricket association in India, announced their own tribute to the star bowler. The CAB had earlier organized a screening of the farewell match at an auditorium in the city, with young women cricketers and CAB officials and members in attendance.

“We are planning to name a stand after Jhulan Goswami at Eden Gardens. She is a special cricketer and deserves to be with the legends,” said Avishek Dalmiya, the CAB president. “We will approach the army [the owners of the stadium] for the necessary permission. We are also planning a special greeting for her on the annual day.

“At CAB, we give equal importance to women’s cricket, which is why we see so many talented cricketers. They are of course inspired by Jhulan’s achievements. Although she has retired from international cricket, we would love her to play in the women’s IPL [which is expected to start next year].”