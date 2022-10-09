Celebrate the End of Baseball Season with the Niners on ‘Deep Space Nine’

October isn’t just for the spooky season. The regular baseball season ends this week, but why watch the Yankees in the post season when you can spend some time with the Niners or Star Trek: Deep Space Nine?





“Take Me Out to the Holosuite” (Season 7, Episode 4) is as much an ode to baseball as it is to good stories. Towards the start of the show’s final season, this holosuite episode offers a welcome respite from the onslaught of the Dominion War. Arguably both the best use of holosuite technology and the best one-off installment in the entire 90s Trek, “Take Me Out” thrives because it weaves something compelling out of a simple, low-stakes story.

The episode opens with Captain Benjamin Sisko (Avery Brooks) sitting in his office. Colonel Kira Nerys (Nana visitor) pages to inform him that the Vulcan ship T’Kumbra is docked at the station. The Captain of the T’Kumbra, Solok, (Gregory Wagrowski) takes pride in the efficiency and bravery of his crew of all Vulcans. The two men look at each other with cool suspicion. Solok has come to Deep Space Nine because it is the closest starbase to the war’s front lines and his ship is in urgent need of repair to be in combat condition. Sisko gives him a time frame within which the work can reasonably be completed. Solok makes a snide comment about how much better Vulcans are than humans before mentioning that his crew played an ancient earth game. One thing leads to another and a challenge is launched: a baseball game.

Baseball as storytelling

Sisko takes the challenge seriously and personally. He is known at Starfleet for his love of baseball, a game that is ancient from Federation days. When he transfers his passion to his senior staff, they seize the opportunity to study the game and defeat their Vulcan enemies, taking turns interrogating each other about flashcards describing loaded bases and Fancy Dance.

The challenge between Sisko and his former classmate could have taken any form. That it was baseball is an unexpected pleasure. The juxtaposition between the (usually) contactless nature of baseball compared to the war that is raging is powerful. Baseball is also the sport that is most structured as a story. The rhythms and beats of a baseball game are no different from the beats and rhythms of a television episode or a short story. Each form has its own rules, exceptions, strategies and tricks.

For all its tradition and ceremony, baseball fits well with science fiction. The jargon and learning curve inherent in a fluency in both genres make baseball and sci-fi natural, if unconventional, bedfellows. It takes more or less the same specialized vocabulary to understand the details of the baseball game itself as it does to understand the implications of the game played entirely in a holographic projector.

In this particular story, baseball is the vehicle that each character’s arc travels through. Foils Sisko and Solok are removed from the game. Dear friends Jake (Ciroc Lofton) and Still (Aaron Eisenberg) grow even closer as a pitcher and catcher. Rom’s (Max Grodenchik) deep failure and rising triumph, all made possible by baseball.

Teamwork makes the dream work

You can’t win a baseball game without a great team, and this episode is about building a team despite difficult personalities and high emotions. An example of this is Sisko’s emotional journey. Professionalism requires him to treat Solok with courtesy, ignoring his haughty but undeniable enmity. He vents his anger and frustration to the field, where unfortunately his teammates bear the brunt of his anger. This emotionality both reinforces Solk’s preconceived ideas about human intelligence and prevents Sisko from contradicting them.

He is tough and impatient with his friends, despite having learned baseball completely in less than a week, mainly to please him. Shame prevents him from revealing to his teammates why he is so invested: that Solok has mocked him, humans, and all the “inferior” and emotional species in the galaxy for decades. Sisko yells and insults people. When Rom lashes out in batting practice while Solak watches, he throws him out of the team. Grodenchik considered playing professional baseball before he took up acting, a testament to his portrayal of Rom. The team is furious at this decision and they all threaten to quit unless Rom is reinstated.

What really makes Sisko’s journey in this episode beautiful is that when he comes to his senses and understands the damage he’s done, he’s able to take responsibility and offer a formal apology.

Everyone is a hero

Everyone gets a chance to be heroic in this episode, but no one in this episode is a better example of the Star Trek philosophy of “the needs of the many are more important than the needs of the few” than the Ferengi Rom. From the moment he heard about the baseball game, Rom was thrilled to have the opportunity to participate in an activity with the people who mean the most to him. He gets to taste and practice only to find that he is just bad. So much so that he draws Sisko’s wrath and gets kicked out of the team just a day or two before the big game. The rest of the team, frustrated with their captain for taking the game too seriously, threatens to leave the team if he doesn’t restore Rom. Rom is shocked by this show of solidarity. He expresses the wish that the team wins with or without him.

This episode brings out the hero in many characters who are not always portrayed as such. Although he initially performs his own superiority complex, he tries it out and earns a spot on the team. cottage cheese (Armin Shimerman), the down-to-earth shopkeeper, comes into play by practicing in the bar. Chief Engineer Miles O’Brien (Colm Meaney) tries to replicate some old baseball traditions, such as chewing gum, by infusing them with the taste of whiskey. Sisko’s girlfriend, Kasidy Yates (Penny Johnson), single-handedly saves the team and the captain’s back. Worfs (Michael Dorn) insisting on violence at every turn is both heartwarming and hilarious.

“Take Me Out to the Holosuite” is great both for its celebration of baseball and for its wonderful cast of characters. A welcome oasis in the middle of the futuristic war grind, this baseball throwback is a delight that requires no real prior knowledge of Star Trek or Deep Space 9, making it a perfect introduction to the show.

It’s an episode worth returning to in honor of baseball, overcoming adversity and dispelling shame, and in honor of your personal team.

“Death to the opposition.”

Go Niners!

Star Trek: Deep Space 9 is available to stream on Paramount+.