Celeb-loved Ibiza club introduces new app turning dance moves into cash

Gen Z rave-goers make sure they have the best time — guilt-free — by using an innovative new app that converts dance moves into money for charity.

Desperados – the company behind the world’s first tequila-flavored beer – created the software that lets steps on the dance floor raise money for various charities.

The free-to-use Rave To Save app and matching wristbands — which record users’ dance moves — were recently promoted by much-loved Ibiza club Amnesia, where 1,000 participants take four million steps.

For every 100 steps danced at each of the ten events during the campaign, €1 will be donated by Desperados, with the brand promising to make up to €200,000 throughout the festive season.

Since Desperados launched the campaign to raise money for inclusive charities such as Women in Music (a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting equality, visibility and opportunities for women in music), €64,000 has been raised across six events.

The next Rave To Save venues include Elrow Town London on August 20th, Hype Festival, Elrow Island and Elrow Town Amsterdam.

In addition to raising money for charity, the more partygoers dance, the more rewards they unlock for themselves, such as free drinks and merchandise.

The launch event in Amnesia Ibiza, kicking off a string of ten parties, rewarded those who danced the most with an exclusive afterparty headlined by DJ Peggy Gou in a glamorous rooftop bar. This weekend alone, € 30,000 was raised for charity.

It comes after new research from Desperados found that six in 10 respondents said they would like the party scene to do more to support charities.

Meanwhile, more than half (54 percent) admittedly felt festivals and club nights repetitive and 65 percent would like the future of partying to be more diverse and inclusive.

Plus, it affects nightlife, with four in 10 people saying they’d go out more if it were more inclusive.

The survey included 1,250 people in the UK, Belgium, France, Germany and Spain, with ages ranging from 18-30 years old.

Kelly Washington, 25, of Cheshire, who attended the launch event, said she would definitely use the app again.

She explains: ‘The app works well… It’s easy to use and for a good cause. Dancing and nightlife are such an important cultural element that is under constant threat – I am thrilled to see new technology being created that supports dancing and events.

“If you can do that while raising money for a good cause, you win.”

Elsewhere, fellow partygoer Sammy May, 25, from London said: ‘It’s a great idea! It’s always pretty funny to watch your steps at the end of an evening or festival, so an app that provides that element of entertainment and contributes to charity is pretty cool.

DJ Peggy Gou (pictured), performing as part of Rave To Save’s Ibiza event, said: ‘It’s great to see people literally dancing for change’

“There are probably a few things that could be improved over time, it’s crashed a few times, but it’s clearly new. I think it’s a nice idea.’

She added: ‘Dancing is always fun, and I’m not exactly a marathon runner, as much as I’d like to be — so having a good time at a rave and raising money for a good cause at the same time is a great way to get everyone involved.

“Clubs are closed all the time in places like London, but people will always want to go to big events with live music, so maybe initiatives like this can support nightlife in the future.”

DJ Peggy Gou, who performed as part of Rave To Save’s Ibiza event, said ‘it’s great to see people literally dancing for change’.

The musician added: ‘I think it is important that we continue to talk about gender, sexuality and racial inequality in the music industry and on the dance floor, as it is important that we continue to encourage and celebrate diversity within the party scene.

“I remain committed to making partying more inclusive so that everyone can enjoy it equally, both in front of and behind the turntables. Music is powerful, and to see people literally dance for change is great.’

Rutger van der Stegen, Global Marketing Manager for Desperados, said: “We have always been pioneers of the party scene, but we believe we have a responsibility to make a positive impact on it, by developing the ways we come together and to improve.

“We love to give some love on the dance floor and unite partygoers through our Rave to Save app that rewards them the more they move.

“By dancing together, we can all support inclusive causes and work to make the dance floor an equal place for all.”

Nicole Barsalona, ​​president of Women in Music, added: “We are excited to partner with Desperados to encourage inclusivity and drive representation in the electronic music space.

“The Rave to Save campaign highlights the fact that every partygoer has the power to positively influence the future of entertainment – ​​through dancing to raise money and through their behavior on the dance floor. Together we can make the party safer for everyone.’