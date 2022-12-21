CDC warns RSV, flu and Covid outbreak will last months

The rampant spread of diseases such as the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in America could wreak havoc on hospitals for months to come, US officials warn.

There has been an explosion in recent months of viruses being suppressed during the Covid pandemic, which optimistic scientists hope has already peaked.

But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expects infection rates to remain extremely high and disrupt health care through the winter.

A CDC spokesman said so Fox 5 DC: ‘We expect that high levels of respiratory virus activity can persist for several weeks or possibly even months.’

Because Covid, flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are often confused with each other due to their similar symptoms, Burlington, North Carolina-based Labcorp has launched a home PCR test that can detect all three viruses.

The Pixel, developed by Labcorp, can detect everything from RSV, the flu and Covid in one test. It is a PCR test that must be returned to the company’s lab for results

Flu cases fell 30 percent week over week, from 43,960 last week to 31,287 this week. It’s another signal that America’s “triplemic” has passed its peak

RSV cases continued to fall in the latest CDC update. The country recorded 4,391 new infections in the week ending December 10, the lowest number since late September

The warning comes despite signs in the CDC’s data that flu and RSV outbreaks have already peaked.

It is feared that so many Americans are vulnerable to the virus after their immune systems were depleted by two years of Covid lockdowns and mask orders that they will always find more people to infect.

But there are positive signs in the data.

During the week ending December 10, 31,287 confirmed flu cases were recorded in the US. This is a drop of 30 percent from the 43,960 the week before, and the first time this flu season had dropped week-over-week cases.

At the beginning of the month, CDC officials announced that there were 9 million confirmed flu cases, 7,800 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths.

This has led officials to declare the 2022 U.S. flu season for this time of year the worst since the 2009 swine flu pandemic.

The flu was not the only annual virus to resurface, only to return after a late autumn peak.

The CDC recorded 4,391 new RSV cases during the week ending Dec. 10, a 63 percent decrease from the week before.

It is the first week with fewer than 10,000 confirmed cases since the week ending Oct. 15, and the lowest since late September.

CVS and Walgreens RATION children’s medication for ‘tripledemics’ of viruses Purchases of children’s painkillers will be limited this winter at two of the largest US pharmacy chains as demand soars during the ‘triplemic’ surges. CVS limits in-store and online purchases of Tylenol, Advil and Motrin to two products per person, while Walgreens can only purchase six products online at a time. Drugs have been in short supply across America for much of the flu season, as supply chain issues are coupled with rising cases of the flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and Covid. Other drugs used to fight viral and bacterial illnesses that have surged this flu season have faced reported shortages, such as the children’s antibiotic amoxicillin. The number of hospitalizations from the combination of viruses was so high that hospital bed occupancy in the US reached a higher point this month than it had ever been during the Covid pandemic. Some pediatric wards have had to pitch tents in parking lots because they are overwhelmed with patients.

The virus does not pose much of a threat to healthy adults, but it can cause serious illness or even death in young children and the elderly.

Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House Covid Response Coordinator, said at a briefing last week that RSV is “undoubtedly” starting to decline.

His feelings matched those of Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, who said at a briefing on Dec. 3 that RSV was starting to burn out.

As the pair of annual viruses waver, Covid begins to rise. America records 67,368 average daily Covid infections, up 24 percent over the past two weeks.

Over the past two weeks, daily deaths have also increased by 41 percent each day to 407.

However, the situation with Covid this year is much better than last year as the US averaged 168,000 daily infections around this time last year.

However, all three viruses are still present in the population, even though some have already peaked – and home tests are starting to become available to test them all at once.

Labcorp’s FDA-authorized test, called The Pixel, can be purchased online to test for all flu, RSV and Covid.

It’s a PCR test, similar to some at-home Covid tests that many Americans are already familiar with.

It costs nothing upfront and health insurance covers the cost for most Americans.

However, for the uninsured, it costs $169 per test kit.

A person must return their kit to Labcorp for their sample to be examined in a laboratory. It takes up to two days to receive a result after the kit arrives at the lab.

“Testing for all three viruses at once allows individuals and physicians to quickly identify the disease and determine the appropriate treatment,” said Dr. Brian Caveney, chief medical officer at Labcorp.