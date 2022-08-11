CDC says that vaxxed people exposed to COVID-19 no longer have to isolate

<!–

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has further rolled back its guidelines for COVID-19, announcing on Thursday that it will no longer recommend people with known exposure to the virus to go into isolation if they are up-to-date with the virus. their vaccines. Instead, the agency recommends wearing a mask indoors in public places and testing for the virus after five days.

In a release, the agency says the move streamlines COVID-19 guidelines. No other changes appear to have been made to the country’s Covid guidelines. Now a person with known exposure to the virus is expected to be quarantined for at least five days if they are not up to date on their vaccines. This means that you have received at least two booster shots for the over-50s and at least one booster for younger adults.

The change comes as the Covid situation in America stagnates and fears of the virus continue to wane among the population. The summer wave of BA.5 variants that many experts feared never materialized and the numbers of cases and deaths have been stable for months.

As of Thursday, the US is registering 109,663 new cases every day, a six percent drop from the past week. The number of deaths from Covid has risen 24 percent in the past week to 570 a day.

“We are stronger as a nation today, with more tools – such as vaccination, boosters and treatments – to protect ourselves and our communities from serious illness from COVID-19,” said Dr. Greta Massetti in a CDC Release.

“We also better understand how to protect people from exposure to the virus, such as wearing high-quality masks, testing and improved ventilation. This guidance recognizes that the pandemic is not over yet, but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 is no longer severely disrupting our daily lives.”

The five day period is to account for the incubation period of the virus, which is usually around that time after exposure.

This is the first major change to Covid guidelines made by the country’s leading body on the pandemic since it lifted guidelines for masks in transit.

As of the publication of this new guideline, the only people to isolate are those who test positive for the virus — for at least five days — or exposed individuals who have not been vaccinated.

The Covid situation in America has largely stagnated in recent months. The 109,633 cases recorded daily remain at the bottom of the series since May.

Although the number of deaths has risen, the 570 per day is still a relatively low total compared to early spring.

Many experts feared that this would not be the case a few weeks ago. The BA.5 variant quickly took the world by storm in the late spring and early summer after it was first discovered in South Africa.

The variant initially caused the number of cases to increase as it became the dominant species in the country, but the huge increase that some expected never materialized.

The BA.5 variant (dark green) accounts for approximately 87% of active cases in the US, according to the most recent data from the CDC

The most recent data from the CDC earlier this week shows that the variant now accounts for 87 percent of cases in the US, wiping out previous forms of the virus.

The BA.4 variant discovered in South Africa around the same time makes up about 6.6 percent of cases — while the BA 4.6 lineage accounts for about five percent of sequenced cases.

The BA 2.12.1 variant that was previously dominant is now responsible for less than two percent of the infections. The BA.2 ‘stealth’ variant and the original BA.1 strain of Omicron have been almost completely eradicated.

The CDC may be more comfortable with easing guidelines as new vaccines come around the corner.

Earlier this year, a leading Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel voted to reformulate the COVID-19 vaccines to target the Omicron variant specifically.

The currently available shots are formulated against the original Wuhan strain of the virus that swept the world in early 2020.

Since then, the virus has mutated to evade the protection against infection provided by those shots. Selling the jabs to fight the Omicron variant would weaken the virus’ ability to circulate, allowing for lax guidelines.