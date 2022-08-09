CDC deploys team to investigate polio outbreak in New York:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has deployed a team to investigate a polio case in Rockland County, New York, as local officials fear there could be thousands of undiagnosed cases in the state.

The scope of the CDC’s investigation, how long they will be in attendance or whether their findings will ever be made public are unknown. The officials present also plan to distribute injections of the polio vaccine to the Rockland community – which has an extremely low shot rate of just 60 percent.

New York State officials announced the discovery of the first polio cases in more than a decade in Rockland County in July. The infected man became paralyzed, but is now recovering at home. Since then, wastewater monitoring has detected the virus in both Rockland and nearby Orange County.

The detection of at least one symptomatic case likely means there are others elsewhere, and that’s almost confirmed by the Orange County findings. Because in many cases the virus is asymptomatic or so mild that one does not realize it is polio, a severe case can mean that there are many others who are milder.

A Rockland official warned Monday that there are even “thousands” of cases circulating in the state.

New York officials warn ‘hundreds’ of New Yorkers may already be infected with polio after at least three wastewater samples were detected in two counties just outside New York City, Rockland and Orange (pictured)

Common symptoms of polio include high temperatures, extreme fatigue, headache, vomiting, stiff neck and muscle aches

“There’s not one case of polio when you see a paralyzed case. The incidence of paralytic polio is less than one percent,” said Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert, health commissioner for Rockland County. BBC.

“There’s not one case of polio when you see a paralyzed case. The incidence of paralytic polio is less than one percent,” said Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert, health commissioner for Rockland County. BBC.

“Most cases are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, and those symptoms are often overlooked.

“So there are hundreds, maybe even thousands of cases that have happened so we can see a paralyzed case.”

The CDC is working to learn more about this outbreak and even prevent more cases by pricking the local community.

The two counties hit so far, Rockland and Orange, are both among the countries with the lowest vaccination rates in America, at around 60 percent each.

dr. Mary Bassett (pictured), New York health commissioner, warns there could be hundreds of undetected cases of polio in the state

“CDC continues to work with the New York State Department of Health to investigate a recent case of paralyzed polio in an unvaccinated person from Rockland County,” the agency wrote to ABC.

“These efforts include ongoing testing of wastewater samples to check for polio virus and deploying a small team to New York to assist with the investigation and vaccination efforts on the ground.”

A vaccinated person has little to worry about and the US has a vaccination rate of over 90 percent.

Many had to get the shots to go to primary school. Inoculation lasts a lifetime and no booster is needed to protect a person from the virus.

Ruppert isn’t the only expert raising the alarm about a myriad of cases in the state.

“Based on past polio outbreaks, New Yorkers should know that for every case of paralytic polio seen, hundreds of other people could be infected,” said Dr. Mary Bassett, the state health commissioner last week.

“Combined with the latest wastewater findings, the Department is treating the single case of polio as just the tip of the iceberg of a much larger potential spread.

“As we learn more, what we do know is clear: the danger of polio is present in New York today. We need to accommodate this moment by making sure that adults, including pregnant people, and young children as young as 2 months old are aware of their immunization.”

New York State officials launched polio surveillance efforts in response to the case, which was confirmed on July 21.

Polio: Once America’s Most Feared Disease, Now a Rarity Polio is a serious viral infection that used to be common around the world. The virus lives in the throat and gut for up to six weeks, with patients being most contagious from seven to 10 days before and after the onset of symptoms. But it can spread to the spinal cord and cause muscle weakness and paralysis. The virus is more common in infants and young children and occurs under poor hygiene. How deadly is it? Most people show no signs of infection at all, but about one in 20 people have minor symptoms such as fever, muscle weakness, headache, nausea and vomiting. About one in 50 patients develops severe muscle pain and stiffness in the neck and back. Less than one percent of polio cases lead to paralysis and one in ten of those leads to death. Of those who develop symptoms, they usually appear three to 21 days after infection and include: High temperature

Sore throat

Headache

Stomach ache

sore muscles

Nausea and vomiting How does it spread? People can contract polio from airborne droplets when someone coughs or sneezes, or when they come into contact with the feces of an infected person. This includes food, water, clothing or toys. Does Polio Still Exist in the US? The last case of person-to-person transmission in the US was in 1979, which was also the last case of wild polio. But since then, there have been several dozen cases of vaccine-derived polioviruses, albeit one-off, with no further transmission.

The case was confirmed in an Orthodox Jewish man in his twenties. He has not been vaccinated himself and has contracted the vaccine-derived version of the virus.

Vaccine-derived polio can form when a person receives a live virus vaccine — an oral immunization that can pass the virus to others through fecal contamination.

That vaccine is no longer used in America, meaning it was likely transmitted from a person who received it abroad and eventually returned to this man from New York.

He suffered paralysis as a result of his infection and is now recovering at home after a hospital stay. Earlier this week, it was reported that he still has trouble walking.

Given his lack of international travel during the standard infection period, it is likely that he contracted the virus in the US. This warned officials to begin surveillance.

Wastewater sampling detected polio in Rockland county in June. It was also detected in Orange County in June and July.

“Given how quickly polio can spread, now is the time for every adult, parent and guardian to get themselves and their children vaccinated as soon as possible,” Basset said.

Polio is a potentially debilitating and life-threatening disease, which in severe cases can spread to the spinal cord causing paralysis and even death.

It is highly contagious and spreads after someone touches a surface contaminated with an infected person’s feces and then their own mouth.

About one in four people who contract the virus develop flu-like symptoms, including sore throat, fever, fatigue and stomach pain.

One in 25 will develop meningitis – when the spinal cord is infected – and later paralysis. Of these, up to one in ten die from the infection.

It was once the most feared disease in the US and caused panic in the 1940s.

Parents were afraid to let their kids play outside — especially in the summer when the virus seemed to be more prevalent — and public health officials would impose quarantines on homes and even entire towns where it was noticed.

It caused more than 15,000 paralysis a year and hundreds of deaths.

But in the mid-1950s, the country began rolling out poliovirus vaccines to prevent the disease.

In 1979, the United States declared that the virus had been eliminated. Since then, no transmission on US soil has been known.

The vaccine was also rolled out worldwide, pushing the virus back to just a few countries.

It is now only known to circulate in Pakistan and Afghanistan. The WHO warns that as long as it continues to spread there, it will remain a threat to the world.

But in recent years — as the virus has receded from national memory — vaccination rates in the United States have slowed.

The latest figures show that approximately 92.6 percent of Americans have now been vaccinated against polio on their second birthday.

This is below the 95 percent threshold required by the WHO to stop an outbreak.