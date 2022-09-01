CDC advisers recommend Covid-19 boosters updated to target Omicron strains

“I think we’re being asked to jump into a whole new dimension of how you move forward with Covid vaccination,” said Lynn Bahta, clinical immunization program consultant for the Minnesota Department of Health.

The FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use approval to Moderna’s updated vaccine prescription for all adults ages 18 and older and to Pfizer and BioNTech’s revamped formula for everyone ages 12 and older for one booster dose at least two months after their last injection. Unvaccinated Americans who choose to have their injections would still receive the original vaccine formula as their primary series, before being eligible for the updated booster.

Representatives from Moderna and Pfizer on Thursday presented a mix of data showing the performance of their BA.4 and BA.5 formulas in mice, as well as human clinical trial data from Covid variant-specific booster prototypes the companies had prepared. and tested in case regulators were looking for them.

Data on the immune response elicited in mice “reliably” predicted the immune response ultimately seen in humans, Pfizer’s Kena Swanson told the committee. And Moderna’s Jacqueline Miller said the “consistency of clinical results” in tested variant-specific booster prototypes supports the argument for adopting a formulation targeting BA.4 and BA.5, despite the current lack of human data.

Since April, hospital admissions for over-65s have risen relative to younger age groups, and death rates for over-75s have also risen during that time, according to CDC data presented Thursday.

Covid-related hospitalizations in younger age groups also increased during that time, albeit much more slowly compared to the population 65 and older. In July, rates for all groups started to show signs of easing.

Sara Oliver of the CDC said the Covid advisory committee’s working group found that data from previous bivalent booster studies from vaccine manufacturers shows that the injections increase the immune response and appear to be more diverse, which could protect individuals from future variants. help improve.

The task force recognized that the risk of myocarditis — a rare but notable side effect of the messenger RNA vaccines, especially in adolescent and young adult men — with a bivalent booster is unknown, Oliver said. But the advisory group believes the addition of Omicron strains is unlikely to specifically increase the rate of myocarditis in at-risk populations, and the risk is likely comparable to the original vaccine, Oliver said.

Some committee members expressed concern about the scope of the recommendations, given that there is so little data on the increasing benefits of boosting younger age groups compared to the risks of side effects such as myocarditis.

“I really don’t want to set a precedent by recommending a vaccine that we don’t have clinical data on,” said Pablo Sanchez, a professor of pediatrics at Ohio State University who voted against the recommendations.

Some medical experts have urged regulators to delay approval of the injections until manufacturers have clinical data on their efficacy, fearing that federal officials’ fervent promotion of the updated boosters could protect against symptomatic disease for young, healthy individuals. Americans promises too much.

Nearly 224 million Americans ages 5 and older — or 72 percent of that population — have received their primary series immunizations. About half of that population has received one booster dose.