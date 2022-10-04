CD Projekt Red is working on a new franchise and new Witcher and Cyberpunk games

CD Projekt Red (CDPR) is working on more games set in The witcher and cyberpunk universes, as well as a brand new franchise made entirely in-house, the studio announced in a strategy update on Tuesday.

Let’s start with what has been announced first The witch. CDPR announced what it called a “new saga” in March, and we now know that the first game in what’s slated to be a trilogy will be codenamed “Polaris”. The game will be developed using Unreal Engine 5. CDPR plans to deliver the games over a six-year period “from the release of Polaris,” CDPR joint CEO Adam Kiciński, said in a strategy update video.

Don’t expect Polaris soon

That said, Polaris probably won’t be released anytime soon. Pre-production on Polaris just started this year, and based on a response from Kiciński to a question in an investor webcast, the game could be out for at least three years. All three games in the saga are intended to be full-fledged AAA RPGs, he said.

There are two more new ones witcher are also in the making. A, referred to as “Canis Majoris”, is a “full-fledged” witcher title, but separate from the new trilogy. It is being developed by an external studio. In Tuesday’s update, CDPR said it is open to working with outside partners on more games.

The other new ones witcher title, codenamed “Sirius”, a multiplayer gameplay “on top of a single player experience including a quest and story campaign”, CDPR said in a tweet. Project Sirius is under development by Boston-based The Molasses Flood, which is CDPR acquired in October 2021and it can be a different kind of game than The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. “Don’t expect another open-world, story-driven RPG like The Witcher 3Kiciński said during the conversation with the investor. “It’s another project aimed at a wider audience.”

“To people who are interested in the franchise, interested in IP, but don’t necessarily want to play a hardcore role-playing game like the The Witcher series we’ve presented so far,” said Michał Nowakowski, CDPR’s SVP of Business Development, of the investor phone call. CDPR is also working on the next-gen release of The Witcher 3: Wild Huntwhich will start before the end of this year.

The next cyberpunk game is codenamed Orion, “which will take the Cyberpunk franchise further and continue to harness the potential of this dark future universe”, CDPR tweeted. Orion will be developed by a new studio in Boston along with the company’s Vancouver team, which CDPR collectively calls CD Projekt Red North America. The new Boston studio is separate from The Molasses Flood.

CDPR hasn’t really started on Orion yet, Kiciński said on the webcast. Once it’s done working on the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansion, which is titled Phantom Liberty and scheduled for release in 2023, CDPR will begin initial work on Orion.

CDPR’s New Franchise Is Code Named “Hadar”

CDPR’s new and third major franchise is codenamed Hadar and is still very early in development. “The project is in the earliest stages of the creative process, which means that we are not developing a game yet, but are only working on the foundation for this new setting.” CDPR tweeted.

There is no timeline for when we can expect a game from this franchise, so we may have to wait a while. But it looks like the first game will be another big RPG The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077. “We do certain kinds of games,” Nowakowski said on the investor webcast. “You can imagine what kind of game you can expect.”

Another thing to look forward to: It sounds like CDPR wants to include multiplayer in more of its upcoming games, in part because it uses Unreal Engine 5. “UE5, our new engine, provides a solid technical framework that will allow us to develop multiplayer for most of our upcoming titles,” Nowakowski said in the update video.

In addition to the new games, CDPR also announced that co-founder and joint CEO Marcin Iwiński will become step down from the joint CEO position. He plans to serve as chairman of the company’s supervisory board.