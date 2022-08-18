CCTV shows thief’s escape thwarted after he trips over a children’s bike in backyard of a NSW home

<!–

A kid’s bike has become the unlikely hero in an attempted robbery after the would-be thief tripped over the toy while trying to escape.

The thief is seen using bolt cutters to break the lock of a motorcycle shed in the backyard of an Illawarra house on the south coast of NSW.

The CCTV footage of the attempted robbery was shared on social media on Wednesday by TikTok user KuruptMC.

“Sometimes you let kids leave their bikes and toys lying around can help you catch motorcycle thieves (sic),” KuruptMC captioned the video.

The thief opens the barn door, but after the screen door at the back of the house slams, he is alerted to the homeowner’s presence.

The intruder starts running towards the back yard fence as the homeowner gives chase.

The thief, unaware of the child’s bicycle lurking in the dark, trips over the child’s toy and falls to the ground.

The homeowner, who appears to be wielding a bat, catches up with the would-be thief and begins beating him.

The video has garnered more than 365,000 views and over 600 comments.