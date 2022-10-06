CCTV shows thief distract shopkeeper with dancing as her accomplice stuffs electronics down her top

<!–

CCTV footage shows the bizarre moment a female thief distracts a shop owner with ‘mum dancing’ as her accomplices stuff electronic goods down her top.

The video shows the cheeky couple browsing the mobile phone shop in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, while Bananza Belly Dancer by Akon and Sean Paul plays.

One of the women – who has red hair and is wearing a turquoise cardigan – dances up to the counter and chats with shopkeeper Kanul Mehra and another customer.

Meanwhile, the other woman – who is blonde and wearing a pink cardigan – looks over to see if she is being watched before grabbing mobile phone accessories and slipping them into her white vest top.

The pair then move on, picking up two children’s coloring packs from a display stand as they leave, having spent just three minutes in the store.

The footage, captured on Saturday October 1 at Nuneaton Mobiles, reveals the moment £150 worth of iPhone chargers and wireless headphones were stolen.

Mr. Mehra, 38, said: ‘She pulled the ‘dancing lady’ trick to distract me and I fell for it.

‘I had Bananza Belly Dancer by Akon and Sean Paul playing in the store when they came in.

‘I was serving a customer fixing his phone and the two women started dancing to distract me and they kept asking me questions.

‘One lady was dancing and distracting me while the other was stealing from me.

‘I just thought it looked like ‘Dancing Mum’ and proceeded to fix the phone.

“The two women looked young to me, late twenties or thirties.

CCTV footage from an electronics store in Nuneaton, Warwickshire shows two women working together to shoplift £150 worth of goods

One woman distracted the shopkeeper with dancing and questions, while the other stuffed mobile phone accessories down her top

Kanul Mehra of Nuneaton Mobiles regretted falling for the “dancing lady” trick

‘They were only in the shop for a short time but got away with hundreds of pounds worth of goods.’

Mr. Mehra said his shop has been targeted repeatedly over the past few weeks and the police have provided ‘no help’.

He said: ‘This is the fourth time in a month that thieves have stolen from my shop.

‘My shop is being targeted and I’m worried.

‘Recently a man came into my shop and I showed him a phone and he took it right out of my hands and ran away with it.

‘Another guy got mad at me and when I went outside to chase them he started shouting at me.

The thieves are said to have stolen one of these phone chargers at Nuneaton Mobiles

The two women spent just a few minutes inside the store before brazenly walking out with unpaid merchandise

‘It’s not good for my business and I’m scared because sometimes I’m alone in the shop.

‘In the past, thieves have threatened me and my employees, which is why I fight to get people to work for me.

‘I want the police to help me. I have reported all the other incidents to the police and now there is no help.

‘It’s not good for the company or me.’

Mr. Mehra said he is passing the footage of the dancing thieves to Warwickshire Police.