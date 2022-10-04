CCTV shows moment paparazzo is chased by Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne’s Brit film-maker friends

A photojournalist who broke his arm when he was chased by a pair of British filmmakers in Buenos Aires at the weekend has claimed actress Margot Robbie singled him out for a beating.

Grainy CCTV footage appears to show the moment Pedro Alberto Orquera was stalked by British film producer Josey MacNamara and key man Jac Hopkins, who took care of the paparazzo when they saw him taking photos of star pals Robbie and Cara Delevingne as they left a celebrity restaurant at 3 in the morning on Sunday morning.

Orquera, 61, said the pair chased him outside the restaurant and tried to smash his camera before kicking him onto the concrete.

He suffered multiple cuts and badly broke his arm in the attack and has now claimed the Aussie glam star ordered his friends to chase him.

‘Ms Robbie, who I could identify, touched the shoulder of one of her security staff and pointed her finger at me. It was then that several people hit me and the chase began,’ he told The Sun.

“My life was saved by a miracle, I don’t know what would have happened if I fell headfirst to the ground, with the speed that those people were chasing after me,” Orquera said, speaking separately to Argentina’s TN.

CCTV footage which emerged yesterday showed a man dressed in black running from another man in a white top.

The stalker appears to kick his fleeing victim, causing him to lose his balance and crash to the floor, narrowly avoiding an oncoming vehicle – although there is no footage of the beating Orquera claims he suffered.

However, the photojournalist’s lawyer Matias Morla told The Sun that a trial will push for Robbie to be a defendant rather than a witness, given her active involvement in ordering her British companions to go after his client.

The pair had coats thrown over their heads to protect their faces and were guided by police into a waiting car, which drove them away.

MacNamara and Hopkins were arrested by police and taken in for questioning after the act of aggression, while Robbie and Delevingne fled the scene.

After spending a night in the cells, the filmmakers emerged yesterday with coats thrown over their heads to shield their faces and were guided by police into a waiting car, which whisked them away.

Morla told The Sun that the pair were charged with causing “grievous bodily harm with intent” and were stripped of their passports.

Orquera, meanwhile, was placed in a neck brace and taken to the nearby Argerich Hospital in the Argentine capital, where he remains after initial treatment and awaits surgery.

The impact of the fall shattered his right arm and he suffered a number of lacerations.

“I started running away from them because they were hitting me,” Orquera told The Sun. ‘As I was running away from them they kicked me so hard that my camera blew up and I fell to the floor and hurt my arm.’

Witnesses are believed to have called emergency services when the row broke out after it became clear that Orquera had sustained a nasty injury.

The A-list actresses had gotten into a car outside Argentine celebrity chef Francis Mallmann’s restaurant around 3am on Sunday morning when the incident with Orquera took place.

The photojournalist’s presence angered MacNamara and Hopkins, who chased after him and eventually caught up with the fleeing paparazzo, knocking him off balance and sending him crashing to the ground.

Orquera told TN he was able to protect his equipment and the precious shots he had taken, but at a considerable cost.

‘They never took my material from me… when I fell to the ground [the camera] was smashed but I was able to save the material.’

He said his arm was seriously injured and it is unknown if he will regain full use of the limb.

“I have a cast on my right arm, my arm is very compromised and I don’t know if I’m going to lose it,” he claimed.

Police meanwhile took the British filmmakers in for questioning, after which they appeared in court on orders from the prosecution for causing ‘serious harm’.

A police report seen by The sun shows that MacNamara and Hopkins told the officers that Orquera was ‘responsible for her own injuries’ because the two actresses had not consented to being pictured.

Robbie and Delevingne, meanwhile, chose to leave the filmmakers behind, flying to the south of Argentina just hours after the attack took place.

Orquera confirmed that he plans to file a lawsuit against his attackers, alleging that the injuries he sustained as a result of their aggression will prevent him from being able to work.

‘The most unfortunate thing [about the attack] is that it leaves me immobile, unable to work or move,’ Orquera said.

“I won’t be able to do any work anymore and I don’t know if I’ll get my arm back the way it should be.”

MailOnline has approached Robbie and Delevingne for comment on the alleged incident.

Margot Robbie was seen on the verge of tears as she left a West Hollywood home in September just hours after meeting Cara Delevingne in Los Angeles. It comes amid rumors that Delevingne is experiencing health problems after a series of absences from major events and erratic behavior

The stars reportedly became close in 2016 while working on the DC comics-inspired Suicide Squad film, with Robbie, 32, gaining considerable notoriety for her portrayal of the furious Harley Quinn, while Delevingne played a character called Enchantress.

The couple had traveled to Argentina after attending Paris Fashion Week events early last week, and Robbie was spotted in Argentina on Friday, stopping to take photos with some fans.

The attack on Orquera during the stars’ stay in Argentina comes less than a month after Robbie was pictured leaving her close friend’s West Hollywood home, apparently in tears, amid rumors that British supermodel Delevingne was struggling with health problems.

Delevingne, 30, failed to appear at the launch of her fashion collection honoring the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, which was held at the chic restaurant Saga in New York City’s financial district in early September.

Delevingne was also not present at the Emmy Awards on September 13, where her co-stars in the series Only Murders in the Building were nominated for a number of awards.

This was told by a source close to the Delevingne family The sun that the star was struggling and had been ‘burning the candle at both ends’ of late.