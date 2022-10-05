CBS Sports records its biggest NFL audience in 12 years in early figures for the new season

<!–

CBS Sports has recorded its best start to an NFL season in 12 years, averaging 18.5 million viewership with four weeks of the season over.

His strong start was underlined by a huge 24.6 meters that was set for the Green Bay Packers display against the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon. Aaron Rodgers’ team ran into a tight 27-24 winners in extra time.

But the win for CBS is that compared to week 4 of last season, the numbers are up eight percent, according to figures from Front Office Sports.

It was also the most watched Week 4 game window since the NFL went back to CBS 14 years ago in 1998.

The numbers mark what CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus predicted — earlier this year, McManus called the NFL “a freight train going over the track.”

He said: ‘The fan base is getting more and more rabid every year. And the storylines get more intriguing every year.

‘So it’s a freight train traveling on the track. It just gains speed and gains momentum every year.

“There’s nothing like the NFL. There is a story about the NFL 365 days a year.”

Sunday’s Packers game did not fail a large audience. Quarterback Rodgers said he played terrible in the first two quarters before finally leading his team to their third win this season.

“I don’t think this way of winning is sustainable because it puts too much pressure on our defense,” Rodgers told ESPN after the game.

“And it’s clear that I have to play better and will play better. You can’t lose 2-2 to a third string quarterback and not play great in all three phases, so we had to have this one.

“That doesn’t take away from the joy of winning, but we had to have this.”