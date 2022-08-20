CBP shares photos of three illegal immigrants who crossed border from Mexico in GHILLIE SUITS 

A sharp-eyed customs and border patrol officer picked up three illegal immigrants sneaking into the United States from Mexico, dressed in ghillie suits to simulate the Southwest’s sage brush.

Photos of the three men were posted to Twitter on Thursday by Gloria Chavez, chief border police officer for the El Paso sector.

‘Smuggling tactics!’ the agent wrote in her tweet. “People are entering #USA illegally and often using extraordinary tactics to evade detection and arrest. Kudos to #ElPaso Sector #Santateresa agents for banning 3 migrants wearing #ghillie suits from blending into the southern desert area of ​​#NewMexico.”

Officers caught three migrants dressed in ‘ghillie suits’ for blending into New Mexico terrain

Agents have detained migrants more than 2 million times in fiscal year 2022

A 60 percent spike in migrant arrests has been seen in the Santa Teresa, New Mexico area, a suburb of El Paso, Texas

The photos show the three men, whose faces are blurred, in hanging suits that match the sand around them. A Border Patrol agent in a cowboy hat on horseback watches over them.

In another shot, the men are sitting on the sandy ground, looking dejected after being caught.

Ghillie suits, invented in Scotland, can be used by hunters to avoid the detection of prey or military snipers and blend in with the surrounding landscape.

The El Paso sector has seen a 60% spike in detentions of migrants trying to enter the US illegally.

The men were caught in Santa Teresa, NM, a suburb of the border town of El Paso, Texas with a population of 4,258.

So far this fiscal year, border agents on the southern border have detained migrants who attempted to pass illegally at least two million times.

CBP sources told Fox News that migrant numbers reached 2,001,034 this weekend, with most of the fourth quarter to go. That figure does not include the number of migrants who successfully evaded arrest.

Customs and Border Agents Seize Thousands of Pounds of Fentanyl Entering the US Every Year

It comes after the agency released figures for July that showed the number of encounters for the first month since February was below 200,000. It was also the second consecutive month that the number of encounters fell after four consecutive months of increases.

At this point last year, the meeting numbers were 1,277,177 – more than 700,000 less than the same point this year.

Meanwhile, busloads of migrants continue to unload at New York City’s Port Authority on Wednesday as Texas Governor Greg Abbott continues an initiative to send illegal immigrants from his state to major U.S. cities.

So far, Abbott has sent at least 6,000 migrants to Washington, DC and Arizona. Gov. Doug Ducey has sent at least 1,000 migrants from his state by bus to the country’s capital.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser have rejected Abbott’s efforts, which began in mid-April.

However, there is more than just migrants crossing the border.

Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) administrator Anne Milgram warned Friday that cartels are “killing Americans with fentanyl at a rate never seen before.”

“There are two cartels in Mexico, the Sinoloa cartel and the El Jalisco cartel, that are killing Americans with fentanyl at catastrophic and record rates like we’ve never seen before,” she said, adding that cartels had become more aggressive than they had been before. done. been in recent years.

“Those cartels are acting with calculated, willful treason to get fentanyl into the United States and get people to buy it — through fake pills, other drugs, any way you can.”

“The whole drug world has changed,” she added.

There have been more than 107,000 drug overdoses in the US in the past year, 70% of which are linked to fentanyl.

In the first nine months of 2022, border agents seized more than 5,000 pounds of fentanyl in San Diego and Imperial counties alone.

“Mexican cartels are increasingly producing fentanyl for distribution and sale in the United States. Precursors are imported from China and other countries and then pressed into pills, powder or mixed with other drugs in large industrial scale labs,” the Justice Department said in a public statement on Aug. 12.

